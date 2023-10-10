Stanley Kubrick Called Ridley Scott After Alien Came Out With One Big Question

Well over 40 years after director Ridley Scott's classic "Alien" first released and scared the living daylights out of unsuspecting audiences (to the point that even Scott had to wonder whether he'd gone a little too far), the seminal horror flick is still taking us to school. If you haven't seen it in a while, revisit the 1979 film and prepare to be blown away by just how much the storytelling on display seems to laugh at the very idea of aging poorly. To this day, the script's trenchant perspective on the exploitation of blue-collar workers, our instinctive fear of the unknown, the frightening inhumanity of AI, and, of course, the overt and none-too-subtle sexual politics stand out as incredibly relevant. But more than all that, the ability of "Alien" to scare, shock, and awe in terms of sheer filmmaking craft alone remains worth celebrating — especially when it's coming other acclaimed filmmakers.

For comparison's sake, think of how skilled craftsmen like Penn and Teller routinely confuse and dazzle the likes of fellow magicians and illusionists — you know, the literal experts who do that sort of thing for a living — and that probably comes close to the legendary story of none other than Stanley Kubrick himself calling up Ridley Scott to ask him how he pulled off a certain unforgettable moment in "Alien." Scott has previously alluded to this interaction before (as reported in this LA Times interview), describing how he received the shocking phone call only days after the movie first dropped into theaters. But in the latest issue of Total Film magazine, which debuted a special "Ridley Scott Celebration" cover story/retrospective of his career ahead of the release of the upcoming "Napoleon," Scott revealed even more details about this once-in-a-lifetime call.