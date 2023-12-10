H.R. Giger Sent Alien's Crew Searching For Truckloads Of Real Bones

Ridley Scott's "Alien" is a science fiction masterpiece that mixes haunted house horror with the cold vastness of space, and it took a whole team of creatives to imagine the distinct future screenwriter Dan O'Bannon had envisioned. In his BFI Film Classics book "Alien," author Roger Luckhurst contrasts concept artists Ron Cobb and H.R. Giger, who each contributed to the look and feel of the film's dystopian, corporate-run version of the year 2122. While Cobb helped make the sterile corporate side of things feel appropriately grounded, Swiss biomechanical artist Giger designed the more out-of-this-world elements. It seems like Giger himself is rather out-of-this-world, too, as Luckhurst reveals a story from the movie's set where the artist simply decided, one day, that he needed bones. Lots of bones. Truckloads of bones.

If there was ever a movie where that kind of thing might be appropriate, it's probably "Alien." While some crew members might have potentially been a little creeped out by the bones, at least they weren't working on a family comedy! Asking for a whole bunch of bones is pretty eccentric, but if it helped Giger get into the right mindset in order to design xenomorphs and everything in their world, then it was absolutely worth it.