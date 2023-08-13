How The Exorcist Became The Most Respected Horror Movie Of All Time (And A Box Office Smash Hit)

"I love horror movies because people who make horror movies are still ostracized a bit in Hollywood. Like, we're thought of as lesser." This was said by ridiculously successful filmmaker Jason Blum, the head of Blumhouse Productions, earlier this year to IGN. The man, largely through low-budget horror movies, has amassed mega-franchises and more than $5 billion at the box office, including the Oscar-winning "Get Out." Yet, in the year 2023, even he feels that horror is still viewed as inferior in the business. Just imagine how it looked 50 years ago. That's what director William Friedkin was facing when he made "The Exorcist."

Friedkin, who passed away earlier this week at 87, was at the helm of what remains arguably the most beloved and — more importantly — respected horror movie ever made. But it was a film that Warner Bros. had little to no faith in, had very few big-name stars, and was beset by costly issues the whole way through, all at a time when the horror genre received little respect from the industry at large. Friedkin, through a remarkable achievement in filmmaking, helped turn the tide.

In this week's edition of Tales From the Box Office, in honor of the late, great William Friedkin, we're looking back at "The Exorcist," how it came to be, how the budget inflated well beyond what the studio planned, what happened when it slowly rolled out in theaters in late 1973, how it made history at the Academy Awards, and what lessons we can learn from it 50 years later. Let's dig in, shall we?