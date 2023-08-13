How The Exorcist Became The Most Respected Horror Movie Of All Time (And A Box Office Smash Hit)
"I love horror movies because people who make horror movies are still ostracized a bit in Hollywood. Like, we're thought of as lesser." This was said by ridiculously successful filmmaker Jason Blum, the head of Blumhouse Productions, earlier this year to IGN. The man, largely through low-budget horror movies, has amassed mega-franchises and more than $5 billion at the box office, including the Oscar-winning "Get Out." Yet, in the year 2023, even he feels that horror is still viewed as inferior in the business. Just imagine how it looked 50 years ago. That's what director William Friedkin was facing when he made "The Exorcist."
Friedkin, who passed away earlier this week at 87, was at the helm of what remains arguably the most beloved and — more importantly — respected horror movie ever made. But it was a film that Warner Bros. had little to no faith in, had very few big-name stars, and was beset by costly issues the whole way through, all at a time when the horror genre received little respect from the industry at large. Friedkin, through a remarkable achievement in filmmaking, helped turn the tide.
In this week's edition of Tales From the Box Office, in honor of the late, great William Friedkin, we're looking back at "The Exorcist," how it came to be, how the budget inflated well beyond what the studio planned, what happened when it slowly rolled out in theaters in late 1973, how it made history at the Academy Awards, and what lessons we can learn from it 50 years later. Let's dig in, shall we?
The movie: The Exorcist
The journey of this movie begins with William Peter Blatty, the author who wrote the novel that would ultimately serve as the basis for "The Exorcist." While the movie and book are works of fiction, Blatty did base his eventual best-seller on an actual exorcism of a 14-year-old boy that happened in 1949. Blatty would also go on to adapt his novel for the screen, though the script differs from the book in several key ways. Largely, Blatty worked to streamline the narrative to suit the medium of film while giving several characters reduced roles, making things less ambiguous.
Warner Bros. was the studio that obtained the rights to Blatty's 1971 novel of the same name, and they offered several big filmmakers the chance to direct, including Stanley Kubrick ("2001: A Space Odyssey") and Mike Nichols ("The Graduate"). When William Friedkin's "The French Connection" became a hit, he became the guy to fill the director's chair, even if he was far from the studio's first choice.
Interestingly, in approaching the material about a 12-year-old girl being possessed by the devil, Friedkin didn't actually set out to make a horror film. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, the filmmaker explained:
"I thought it was a film about the mystery of faith ... but I didn't set out to make a horror film. But by now, I have accepted that it is [a horror film]."
The real horror story? Putting the cast together
Warner Bros., understandably, wanted some big stars in key roles. The movie that we ended up with, however, did not contain any big names to speak of. In his autobiography, "The Friedkin Connection," the filmmaker dove into the casting process, explaining that Audrey Hepburn, Anne Bancroft, and Jane Fonda were being thought of to play Chris MacNeil, the head of the family. Hepburn was offered the role but was only willing to film in Rome. That was a no-go.
The much lesser-known Ellen Burstyn reached out to William Friedkin about the character. "I'm destined to play that part," she said to Friedkin. "I know in my heart that role is mine." Turns out, Burstyn was right, even if the former head of Warner Bros. Ted Ashley wasn't having it — at least at first. As Friedkin recounted:
"'No way!' Ted Ashley shouted from behind his desk. 'I'm not giving the lead in this picture to a woman who's never played a lead in anything!' He was furious. 'Ellen Burstyn will play this part over my dead body.'"
Burstyn got the part, and Ashley lived on. Unconventional casting decisions were made along the way, such as playwright Jason Miller playing Father Karras. Other key roles were filled out by sturdy actors, such as Max von Sydow as Father Merrin. But the biggest casting of all came down to finding a young girl capable of playing Regan, the possessed child at the center of the film.
Hundreds of young girls were considered for the part. A young Jamie Lee Curtis was asked to audition, but her mother, Janet Leigh of "Psycho" fame, said no. Then, Linda Blair walked into Friedkin's office. "She was smart but not precocious. Cute but not beautiful. A normal, happy 12-year-old girl," the filmmaker remembered in his book.
'I'd found Regan'
Linda Blair quickly asserted herself as the child they had been looking for. This particular passage from William Friedkin's autobiography explains how Blair managed to win the director over, despite her mother, Elinore Blair, bringing her in for the role without having a meeting scheduled:
"I asked her if she knew what 'The Exorcist' was about. 'Well ...,' she said thoughtfully, 'it's about a little girl who gets possessed by the devil and does a whole bunch of bad things ...' I nodded. 'What sort of bad things?' 'Well ... she pushes a man out of her bedroom window and she hits her mother across the face and she masturbates with a crucifix.' I looked at her mother. She seemed to realize her daughter was special. Linda was unperturbed. 'Do you know what that means?' I asked her. 'What?' 'To masturbate.' 'It's like jerking off, isn't it?' she answered without hesitation, giggling a little. I looked again at her mother. Unflappable. 'Have you ever done that?' I asked Linda. 'Sure, haven't you?' she shot back. I'd found Regan."
While that conversation is widely inappropriate, even for the time, Blair proved to be perfect for Regan and the movie largely lived and died by her performance. However, it was not easy for the young actor, particularly because the conditions on the set were pretty horrific. From keeping Regan's room freezing cold to all of the messy makeup, it was a lot. The famed vomit scenes, in particular, took their toll, as Blair explained to The Telegraph recently:
"I think you can see, I believe, 17 seconds that [stunt double] Eileen Dietz was in the film. And they are two of the vomit scenes. I had really had enough of the vomit. I mean I not going to lie. We kept at that equipment for so long. I was warm, stinky, smelly, thick, gooey. It was the one thing that just was like pushing me over the edge."
The Exorcist curse
"The Exorcist" went substantially over budget by $2.5 million, with the final cost coming in at $12 million. Accounting for inflation, that would be an $82 million budget — give or take — in today's money. In fairness, much of this was out of William Friedkin's control. Much has been made of the alleged curse that surrounded the film, and that supposed curse was expensive.
A shocking number of things went wrong during production, including the MacNeil house set burning down, which caused a several-week delay. Various tragedies also struck the cast and crew during filming, with actors Jack MacGowran and Vasiliki Maliaros passing away shortly after filming wrapped. Various members of the cast, including Max von Sydow, also lost members of their family during production.
Additionally, Jason Miller's son was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident, though he fortunately pulled through in the end. Meanwhile, Linda Blair and Ellen Burstyn both suffered serious back injuries on set. And this is to say nothing of Paul Bateson, who has a small role in the film and was later convicted of murder. All big issues, all pricey issues. That said, Warner Bros. used this all to their advantage in marketing the movie, with the studio spreading rumors of the curse in the lead-up to the release. They also leaned hard on strong audience reactions to the movie. As film historian Sarah Crowther explained in a 2018 article from iNews:
"Column inches and television news screens were filled with stories of audience members fainting and vomiting, and walking out in large numbers at early screenings."
Strong reactions from audience members were just part of it. Naturally, there was a fair amount of outrage from religious groups as well. In the end, none of that mattered — the movie that resulted from all of this chaos was too great to be ignored.
The financial journey
Warner Bros. had very little confidence in the film when they were getting ready to release it on December 26, 1973, just after Christmas. In part, the studio felt strongly that they were going to get an X rating, which would have killed its commercial prospects. "I never thought we'd get an R," William Friedkin said in that same THR piece from 2015. "Even Warner Bros. expected an X rating, which is why they pre-booked it in only 26 theaters for six months."
With such a small initial rollout, it truly was a slow-build situation for "The Exorcist." But 50 years ago, movies didn't live or die as much by opening weekend. Audiences eventually caught on, and Warner Bros. realized they had something — over time, the film expanded into more and more theaters and kept making more and more money. In its initial run alone, Friedkin's horrific tale of a girl possessed grossed $193 million domestically. That's to say nothing of overseas audiences, even though the international box office wasn't as big of a factor back then.
And that was just the beginning, as Friedkin's original director's cut eventually made its way out into the world in 2000, with a big theatrical re-release. This cut famously included the Regan spider-walking down the stairs scene. Twenty-seven years after it first hit theaters, "The Exorcist" was once again a hit, taking in $112 million worldwide, making it one of the most successful re-releases ever. All told, the film has made a staggering $441 million worldwide to date. Or, for a little more context, more than 36 times the original production budget. No amount of clever studio accounting can hide that much profit. Not to mention the (admittedly less profitable) sequels that have followed, including the upcoming "The Exorcist: Believer."
Horror finally gets respect
Even though anyone who had a profit participation deal might care to disagree, the most important thing that "The Exorcist" did was finally give the horror genre respect in the mainstream. Yes, many critics of the day embraced William Friedkin's undeniably brilliant interpretation of Blatty's novel, but the bigger moment for the film came at the Academy Awards.
The movie would go on to land an impressive eight Oscar nominations including Best Supporting Actor (Jason Miller), Best Actress (Ellen Burstyn), Best Supporting Actress (Linda Blair), Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Director (Friedkin), and, most importantly, Best Picture. It was the first time a horror film had ever been nominated in the category, and it was a huge deal to see a genre film nominated alongside the likes of "The Sting," "American Graffiti," and "Cries and Whispers."
"The Sting" would go on to win Best Picture (a tough movie to argue against, admittedly) but "The Exorcist" was not shut out, taking home Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound. It took far too long, but horror finally got the respect it so sorely deserved from Hollywood and moviegoers alike, even if that respect was, in some ways, fleeting. Case in point: Only five other horror movies have ever been nominated for Best Picture since, including "Jaws," "The Silence of the Lambs," "The Sixth Sense," "Black Swan," and "Get Out." Only one of those took home the big prize, with "Silence of the Lambs" going the distance.
To this day, deserving horror movies are shunned by awards voters. Even this year saw worthy qualifiers such as Jordan Peele's "NOPE," Ti West's "Pearl," and Mark Mylod's "The Menu" shut out. It's a shame but at least on occasion, a horror film can break through the noise. That wasn't possible before December 1973. And we have Friedkin to thank.
The lessons contained within
Looking back over William Friedkin's impressive career, which also included classics like "Cruising" and "To Live and Die in L.A.," there's no denying that his crowning achievement is "The Exorcist." It remains a shining example of what can be accomplished in the horror genre when it is treated with reverence and respect. Sure, it can be schlocky and cheap, but it can also be a fertile sandbox for innovative storytelling. Friedkin proved that by giving us one of the greatest movies ever made. Period.
The lesson, in reflection, is wildly simple yet no less important: Horror deserves respect. It's amazing to me that, 50 years removed from this groundbreaking classic, this is a conversation that must be had. But when a guy like Jason Blum still feels that the genre is viewed as lesser, it's telling. Why is Zach Cregger's absolutely wild "Barbarian" any less impressive than something outside the genre? Shouldn't we respect the fact that horror is just about the only thing capable of delivering an original theatrical hit anymore? Just look at A24's "Talk to Me." Why must there still be an asterisk next to these films in the year 2023? It's absurd.
Sure, maybe Friedkin didn't set out to make a horror movie, but maybe that's because making a horror movie meant something a little different back then. It wasn't a badge of honor. Thanks to Friedkin, it became a genre that could be far more than just cheap entertainment used to make a quick buck. This is a filmmaker who changed our collective perception of the genre, and one of the best things we could do to honor Friedkin's memory would be to put some respect on horror's name, in my humble opinion.