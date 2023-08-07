William Friedkin, Oscar-Winning Director Of The Exorcist, Dead At 87

One of cinema's most celebrated filmmakers of all time has sadly passed away. William Friedkin, the renowned director behind "The French Connection" and the horror classic "The Exorcist" has died at the age of 87. The news was first reported by Variety and confirmed by a family friend of Sherry Lansing, Friedkin's wife and a former film executive. A bona fide titan in the industry and commonly considered a worthy peer counted among the likes of Francis Ford Coppola, Stanley Kubrick, Robert Altman, Sidney Lumet, and more, Friedkin's work helped usher in the era and movement known as "New Hollywood" — forever changing the business and shifting the balance of power from producers to directors.

One of the foremost genre directors of his time, William Friedkin exploded into prominence in the 1970s and went on to become an influential figure whose work would inspire others to follow in his footsteps for decades to come. He remained active throughout the '90s and early 2000s, directing movies such as "Jade" and the Samuel L. Jackson/Tommy Lee Jones two-hander "Rules of Engagement" in 2000 before returning to his television roots to helm a few episodes of "CSI." In fact, the legendary artist still has one completed project that's yet to be released: "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial," starring Kiefer Sutherland, "Oppenheimer" scene-stealer Jason Clarke, and the late Lance Reddick. This final Friedkin production is set to premiere at this year's Venice Film Festival before its eventual wide release, giving audiences another chance to appreciate the storied filmmaker and his contributions to the medium one last time.