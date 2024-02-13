Prey's Streaming Release Was A Mistake — New Predator Movie Deserves A Shot At The Box Office

"Prey" was one of the most pleasant surprises of 2022. The film revived the "Predator" franchise after several years in a much-needed timeout following the disappointment that was Shane Black's "The Predator." In fairness, it seems Black signed up to make a different movie than the one we got, but that's neither here nor there. What's important is that director Dan Trachtenberg delivered the goods with his battle between the alien hunter and some unsuspecting Comanche in the 1700s. Now, at long last, Disney has confirmed that a sequel is coming. And, if there is justice in the world, it will be coming to a theater near you.

Very little has been revealed, although Trachtenberg is once again co-writing and directing a movie in the franchise called "Badlands." It will not be a direct sequel to "Prey" and, instead, will be taking us into the future to follow a different female protagonist who presumably clashes with a member (or members) of the deadly alien species we first met in 1987. While it has yet to be firmed up one way or another, the hope is that Disney will make this movie stand out from its predecessor in another very important way. Namely, "Badlands" should be given a theatrical release instead of being dumped directly to streaming.

The reasons for "Prey" going directly to Hulu are numerous. Trachtenberg, for his part, said that Disney was using the movie as a way to prove that Hulu "is also a place to have giant cinematic experiences." The other thing to note is that Disney's 20th Century Studios had a deal in place with Warner Bros. that meant if the movie had gone to theaters, it would have eventually been given a streaming release on Max. Odds are the studio powers that be didn't want to share a big franchise film with a direct competitor. So, it went straight to Hulu. One imagines that's a decision Disney would rethink, provided the opportunity to do so.