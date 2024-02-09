New Predator Movie Coming From Prey Director, And There's More In The Works

The "Predator" franchise is back and ready for more. After director Dan Trachtenberg rejuvenated the long-running series with "Prey," the thrilling and (mostly) standalone sequel that took the action back in time to colonial America and put a tribe of Comanche characters at the front and center of the story, 20th Century Studios is clearly taking the right lessons from the film's critical success. In an exciting development, The Hollywood Reporter has the news that Trachtenberg is returning to the director's chair for the next installment, currently titled "Badlands." And there was much rejoicing!

The mind reels at all the possibilities to take the franchise after "Prey" essentially took the property back to its roots with a stripped-down but no less thrilling take on the alien warriors with a thirst for the hunt. Intriguingly, this new film is described as not a direct sequel to "Prey," which many viewers expected after the artful end-credits sequence in "Prey" hinted at through cave drawings depicting the arrival of more Predator spaceships. Instead, the new storyline will apparently go in the opposite direction and take place "sometime in the future," though it will be taking a cues from the acclaimed acting turn by Amber Midthunder because the new film will star another female lead. As with "Prey," Trachtenberg will once again team up with writer Patrick Aison to pen the script.

But wait, there's more! THR also indicates that there will be even more "Predator" movies to come, as the studio is now gearing up for "a host of 'Predator' projects" with Trachtenberg creatively involved.