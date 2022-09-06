Prey Director Dan Trachtenberg Has Sequel Ideas, And No, You Haven't Guessed Them Yet

"Prey" breathed new life into a decades-old franchise this summer with a chapter of the "Predator" saga that saw the alien species face off against a resilient Comanche warrior (Amber Midthunder). The movie was an immediate hit, wowing critics, and, according to Hulu, breaking their all-time record for original movie viewership. While there hasn't officially been a sequel announcement, the team behind the film has been open about their excitement for the future of the series. Now, director Dan Trachtenberg has revealed that he already has a sequel idea in mind.

"I would like to be involved, and I think there's several really cool things to do next," Trachtenberg said during an interview with Radio 1's Screen Time podcast. The filmmaker stays mum on his ideas, but says it "would be interesting to embark on a few different things."

Since "Prey" first hit Hulu, fans have been sharing ideas about the creative ways the "Predator" franchise could stay fresh by introducing an alien-fighting plot to any given point in history. Why not have pirates fighting Predators? Maybe the ancient Greeks?

Based on Trachtenberg's response to the sequel discussion, he seems to have noticed fans' unique ideas for the franchise but has his own plan that apparently doesn't match up with the ones we've been talking about. "I think some of the more exciting ideas are ones that people aren't considering," he said. "[...] Just as this movie was like, 'I can't believe they haven't made this yet,' there's a few other ideas out there, for me, that are, like, 'Oh, they haven't done this yet. This could be cool.'"