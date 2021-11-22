Disney+ And HBO Max Have Reached A Deal For 20th Century Movies Streaming Rights — Here's Why It Matters

As the streaming wars heat up and become increasingly complicated, a new deal has emerged between WarnerMedia and Disney that will be of interest to HBO Max, Disney+, and Hulu subscribers. Specifically, the two media giants have amended a previously existing deal that will now see certain 20th Century Studios (formerly Fox) releases shared between the streaming services. Meanwhile, HBO Max will retain exclusive streaming rights for others. It's complicated but interesting, and in some ways, marks the end of an era.

Per Variety, Disney and WarnerMedia have amended a previously existing deal that was initially struck between Fox and Warner long before Disney ultimately purchased most of the company's media assets for more than $71 billion a couple of years back. At that time, Fox and Warner struck a 10-year deal that allowed for 20th Century Fox movies to stream exclusively on HBO in what is known as the pay-one TV window. This is the first exclusive release period after a film's theatrical release, as well as what is known as the transactional purchase sell-through period. Basically, after the digital rental and physical release period. This is important to understand when it comes to this amended deal.

The deal, which runs through the end of 2022, will see HBO Max share co-exclusive rights to a chunk of titles from 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures with Disney+ and Hulu, which are now owned by Disney. HBO Max will, additionally, keep the exclusive pay-one TV window on about half of the slate from 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures through 2022.