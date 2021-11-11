Disney+ Growth Slows, Stock Takes Big Hit Ahead Of Disney+ Day

Disney did not have a good day yesterday, as the company reported its earnings for the fourth quarter and full year. While revenue and earnings were up, Disney+ subscriber growth slowed big time, with the Mouse House failing to meet Wall Street expectations. As a result, the company's stock took a pretty huge hit in the early going Thursday, dipping as much as 9%. Ouch.

Disney+ is nearing its two-year anniversary and that is the primary thing analysts have been concerned about, as the company has gone all-in on streaming. While expectations were that Disney would add around 10 million subscribers, bringing the service's total subscriber count to around 126 million, it only added 2.1 million. Disney+ now has 118.1 million overall. The platform is still a monster in the streaming game, but this illustrates that growth has come to a grinding halt. It won't get easier from here. Disney CEO Bob Chapek had the following to say:

"This has been a very productive year for The Walt Disney Company, as we've made great strides in reopening our businesses while taking meaningful and innovative steps in Direct-to-Consumer and at our Parks, particularly with our popular new Disney Genie and Magic Key offerings. As we celebrate the two-year anniversary of Disney+, we're extremely pleased with the success of our streaming business, with 179 million total subscriptions across our DTC (direct-to-consumer) portfolio at the end of fiscal 2021 and 60% subscriber growth year-over-year for Disney+."

Chapek also added that they are managing the streaming business "long-term," which also includes Hulu and ESPN+. The executive concluded by saying he's "confident that our high-quality entertainment and expansion into additional markets worldwide will enable us to further grow our streaming platforms globally."