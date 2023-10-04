The Best New Blu-Ray Releases: Prey, Insidious: The Red Door, And More

When they were children, Na Young and Hae Sung were best friends growing up in South Korea. Then, Na Young and her family moved away. Now an adult, Na Young, going by Nora (Greta Lee), is a playwright living in New York with her husband Arthur (John Magaro). But Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) hasn't stopped thinking about his old friend, and when he plans a trip to New York, the chance of reconnecting with Nora presents itself. It's a simple set-up, but writer-director Celine Song is able to spin it into something beautiful; a story about connections, about longing, about a type of love that you can't quite pin down or put in words. "Past Lives" is not a story about an affair or anything quite like that. It's about people — the people that drift in and out of our lives. Some people enter our lives only to vanish, and yet no matter how much time or distance unfolds, they linger in our minds. They take up residence in our hearts. We can't escape them. Director Song drifts in and out of the character's lives over a span of 20 years, and we follow them as they grow apart and then come back together, helpless to fate, or time, or something in between. This is one of the best movies of the year, with a finale that feels specifically designed to break you into a billion little aching pieces.

