The 2024 Emmys Winners List: Who Won The Biggest Awards In Television? (Updated Live)

The 75th Primetime Emmys offer the biggest night in television, as the biggest stars and creators of entertainment on the small screen gather to celebrate each other. Can "Succession" and "The Bear" continue to rack up the awards by taking home a handful of Emmys? We'll find out when the broadcast begins on FOX at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Anthony Anderson is hosting the 2024 Emmys broadcast, which will honor the finest in drama and comedy on television, as well as some love for limited series, variety shows, and even reality television. We'll be updating our list of 2024 Emmys winners live as they're announced during the live show, so stay tuned to see if your favorites win a shimmering golden trophy throughout the evening, or come back after it's all over and get the complete list.