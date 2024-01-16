The 2024 Emmys Winners List: Who Won The Biggest Awards In Television? (Updated Live)
The 75th Primetime Emmys offer the biggest night in television, as the biggest stars and creators of entertainment on the small screen gather to celebrate each other. Can "Succession" and "The Bear" continue to rack up the awards by taking home a handful of Emmys? We'll find out when the broadcast begins on FOX at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
Anthony Anderson is hosting the 2024 Emmys broadcast, which will honor the finest in drama and comedy on television, as well as some love for limited series, variety shows, and even reality television. We'll be updating our list of 2024 Emmys winners live as they're announced during the live show, so stay tuned to see if your favorites win a shimmering golden trophy throughout the evening, or come back after it's all over and get the complete list.
The 2024 Emmy Winners (most recent on top during broadcast)
Here are the 2024 Emmys winners (in bold), updated live as they are revealed throughout the broadcast:
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
The 2024 Emmy Nominations (winners yet to be announced)
Here's the complete list of 2024 Emmy categories that will be announced during the 75th Primetime Emmys broadcast (categories will shift to the winners list above as awards are announced live):
Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Writing for a Drama Series
Beau Willimon, Andor ("One Way Out")
Jesse Armstrong, Succession ("Connor's Wedding")
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul ("Point and Shoot")
Peter Gould, Better Call Saul ("Saul Gone")
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters ("The Prick")
Craig Mazin, The Last of Us ("Long, Long Time")
Mike White, The White Lotus ("Arrivederci")
Directing for a Drama Series
Benjamin Caron, Andor ("Rix Road")
Peter Hoar,The Last of Us ("Long, Long Time")
Mark Mylod, Succession ("Connor's Wedding")
Andrij Parekh, Succession ("America Decides")
Lorene Scafaria, Succession ("Living+")
Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters ("The Prick")
Mike White, The White Lotus ("Arrivederci")
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Writing for a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry ("wow")
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese & Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building ("I Know Who Did It")
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso ("So Long, Farewell")
Christopher Storer, The Bear ("System")
Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty ("Ineffective Assistance")
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two ("Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play")
Directing for a Comedy Series
Tim Burton, Wednesday ("Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe")
Bill Hader, Barry ("wow")
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso ("So Long, Farewell")
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ("Four Minutes")
Christopher Storer, The Bear ("Review")
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show ("Don't Touch My Hair")
Limited Series
Beef
Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecey Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie
Lee Sung Jin, Beef ("The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain")
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman is in Trouble ("Me-Time")
Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm ("Stung")
Eric Appel and "Weird Al" Yankovic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie
Paris Barclay, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ("Silenced")
Carl Franklin, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ("Bad Meat")
Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is in Trouble ("Me-Time")
Jake Schreier, Beef ("The Great Fabricator")
Lee Sung Jin, Beef ("Figures of Light")
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Reality Host
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Variety Scripted Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)
The Oscars (ABC)
75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart