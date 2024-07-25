Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga Has Found Success On VOD - But Is That Enough?

As it stands, Kevin Costner's "Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1" is going to go down as one of the year's biggest box office misfires. While Costner's ambitious plan to make an uncompromising, four-film Western saga certainly seemed appealing, it just hasn't panned out from a commercial standpoint. To date, the first film has made just $29 million at the domestic box office, with only a few million coming from overseas thus far. For a movie with a $100 million budget, and the similarly expensive "Chapter 2" already in the can, that's a bad look. "Horizon" is finding new life on VOD, which is certainly good news for Costner and all involved. But is that going to be enough to truly turn the tide?

"Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1" is currently sitting at number one on the iTunes and Fandango at Home movie charts, per IndieWire. It's currently above other recent releases such as "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," "The Bikeriders," and "The Garfield Movie." It's also currently priced at $19.99, which is the standard premium VOD rate in the pandemic era. Adding up all of those transactions, that's a lot of money, no two ways about it. That makes Warner Bros. and Costner look wise for delaying "Horizon Chapter 2," as the sequel was originally scheduled to hit theaters on August 16.

The reasoning cited at the time by Costner's company Territory Pictures was "to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment," specifically citing VOD and an eventual streaming release on Max for people to do just that. Well, in the early going, that's working. That's certainly a win for a film that could use a win. Be that as it may, there is a massive windfall that Costner and his investors still need to make up, even with a lot of people catching up with the film at home.