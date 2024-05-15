DVD Isn't As Dead As You May Think, Says Director Kevin Costner

I am, more than anything else, a box office analyst. The theatrical run is unquestionably a hugely important part of the equation for many movies, as it will be for "Horizon." That said, most movies don't straight-up profit in theaters. They rely on VOD, streaming rights, international sales, and yes, DVD/Blu-ray sales to get them into profit over time. Costner is keenly aware of that. When the interviewer next asked, "Even with the death of DVD?" Costner illustrated pretty clearly that physical media is far from dead with some behind-the-scenes reasoning:

"DVD is not dead, at all. That's what they'd have you believe. Maybe it's not making the same amount of money, but just try to go ask for that from the studio. They won't give that up. A lot of people that like my movies, they can't get to a theater, and they're waiting for that moment. You can't make your film for the opening weekend. You have to make it for its life."

Sure, the glory days of DVD in the early 2000s may be over, but as Costner explains, no studio is going to give up the rights to those physical media sales. Even though Disney is letting Sony take over production of its DVD and Blu-ray discs, the studio still understood that enough people wanted to buy "Prey" on Blu-ray even though it was readily available on Hulu. They released it on Blu-ray and, as a result, didn't leave that money on the table. Costner seems to have a strong point.

Retailers such as Best Buy are no longer selling DVDs and Blu-rays in stores anymore. That's a shame. But Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" was sold out for weeks after it was released on disc last year. Boutique labels such as Shout! Factory and Arrow have healthy businesses. Sony was more than happy to take over Disney's physical media business. DVD may not be the lifeblood of the industry anymore, but it sure as hell ain't dead.

"Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1" hits theaters on June 28, 2024.