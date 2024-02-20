The Disney Movie Club Is Ending After Over 20 Years – But There's Something Bigger Going On

The physical media market continues to shift, and this time, it's Disney making some major changes. The Mouse House is shutting down the Disney Movie Club after 23 years. The service was first launched in the early 2000s when the home video market was booming. It was a way for Disney fans to not only buy Blu-rays and DVDs from the studio's catalog, but it provided exclusive releases and discounts for members as well. But in the era of streaming, it's coming to an end — and it's going to end quickly.

In an official update to subscribers, it was confirmed that the service is set to shutter this year. Disney Movie Club members have until May 20 to put in orders, and all accounts will be closed on July 20. Those who haven't met their commitment status have had their accounts marked as fulfilled, so there will be no additional charges to worry about or anything like that. The following message was posted to the club's official social media pages:

"After 23 magical years, it's time to say goodbye. After serving over 10 million valued Club Members, we have made the difficult decision to close the Disney Movie Club. We will miss the opportunity to be part of the lives of so many Disney fans, including you, but we will be forever grateful for the time you've chosen to spend with us. But we're not done yet! In the months to come, we'll be piling on the perks to celebrate you, our loyal Member. Look for amazing offers to help you finish building your collection with movies you love — for memories that are yours to cherish forever."

As of right now, club members can get 60% off of additional titles after purchasing one at the regular price. Further sales are expected to roll out as the service ramps down. So, for members who have had their eye on titles, like James Cameron's upcoming 4K restorations, now would be the time to pull the trigger.