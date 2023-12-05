How New Streaming Bundles Could Change The Way You Watch Movies

For movie and television lovers operating on a tight budget, the monthly hit you take when your subscriptions to *deep breath* Prime Video, Netflix, Max, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Peacock, The Criterion Channel, Shudder, and others sure does, to quote M. Emmett Walsh's machine shop ear-bender from "Raising Arizona," take a bite. It's especially frustrating because each streaming service boasts at least a handful of excellent series that, once they get their hooks in, keep you clamoring for more. And if you're any kind of sports fan, you're probably still a cable/satellite subscriber or forking over $80 a month for a service like Fubo or YouTube TV.

And when you see Netflix and Disney+ hiking their prices by up to three dollars a month, you might have some hard decisions to make.

Streaming companies have been hearing your gripes about rising subscription prices, and over the last year or so, most of them have responded by offering more affordable packages with one caveat: You've got to sit through somewhere in the neighborhood of four minutes of commercials per hour. As of today, it appears some of the major streamers are willing to go one step further and bundle their product with rival platforms.

We're not talking about in-house bundling à la Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+. The second and third most popular streamers have agreed to a landmark deal that will result in a massive discount for subscribers. Is there a catch? Of course there's a catch. But it's one I think a majority of viewers will go along with. Let's dig into the details as we have them at present.