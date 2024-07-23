How Movie Box Office Actually Works (And How Everyone Gets Paid)

The movie business is a vast, complicated beast. Unless you're on the inside at a Hollywood studio, it can be difficult to wrap one's head around. Even then, it can still be perplexing as it's an ever-evolving maze. The key is that it is ultimately a business based on utilizing the art of filmmaking to try and turn a profit. The biggest part of the equation, now and pretty much always, is the box office.

Though certainly not the only measure of a movie's success, oftentimes, the number of tickets sold versus what it cost to make is the element that determines whether we classify a movie as a hit or not. It's relatively basic math, even though the math is often anything but simple. Just look at a movie like "Bohemian Rhapsody," which the studio claimed lost $51 million despite pulling in more than $900 million at the global box office against a very reasonable $55 million budget.

That's on the extreme end of how lopsided Hollywood numbers can be, but it does get at the idea that the flow of money from theaters to the studios is not as simple as it may seem. So, how does the box office work exactly? How is the total cost of a movie calculated? How is the landscape of the box office changing in the post-pandemic era? We're going to go over all of that and more.

I've been a journalist in the entertainment space for a decade, with box office serving as a major focus for most of that time. Even before that, dating back to my early teens when I had no reason to care, I was obsessed with such matters. I remember being fascinated when "Spider-Man" became the first movie to make $100 million on its opening weekend. So, while I may not be a Hollywood bigwig, I do have a damn decent understanding of how this stuff works. Let's get into it.