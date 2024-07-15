Is Fly Me To The Moon A Hit Or A Flop? Apple Complicates Matters At The Box Office

It was a busy weekend at the box office, even though, if one were to look at the July 12 frame on the calendar at the beginning of the year, it wouldn't have seemed like it. "Despicable Me 4" was in its second weekend, one in which it topped the charts again and helped push the "Minions" franchise past $5 billion worldwide. Neon's horror movie "Longlegs" arrived and absolutely obliterated expectations with a $22.6 million opening, a record for the studio. On paper, it didn't seem like it would amount to much, but everything clicked. However, Apple and Sony's "Fly Me to the Moon" is the big question mark as the big budget, '60s-set rom-com had a somewhat soft debut. Yet, it's one of those situations where the opening weekend alone doesn't tell the whole story.

Directed by Greg Berlanti, "Fly Me to the Moon" opened to a disappointing $10 million domestically, placing at number five on the charts behind "A Quiet Place: Day One" ($11.8 million), which was in its third weekend. The film also pulled in $9 million overseas, giving it a $19 million global start. At first glance, that makes it seem like a flop, as the film was acquired by Apple for $100 million. It was a flashy package, one that stars Scarlett Johansson ("Black Widow") and Channing Tatum ("Magic Mike"). Two big stars in a big romantic comedy with an intriguing, retro premise: Under any other circumstances, we'd be right to call this a flop. But the Apple of it all makes it complicated.

Not only is Apple Studios ultimately in this to bring a flashy movie to Apple TV+ eventually, we're also talking about a company with a market cap of $3.6 trillion, give or take. As a result, that $100 million price tag is a drop in the bucket — if that. We're talking about fractions of a percent of the company's overall cash flow.