The Despicable Me Franchise Just Made Box Office History

People just love the Minions. With "Despicable Me 4" continuing to tear it up at the global box office, the franchise has crossed a major milestone, making a bit of history in the process. Illumination's signature series of films has now collectively crossed the $5 billion mark worldwide, making it the first animated franchise in history to do so. What's more, if things continue to go the way they're going, that number will be $6 billion and counting in just a few years.

"Despicable Me 4" once again topped the charts over the weekend, pulling in $44.6 million domestically in its second weekend. That represents just a 40% drop week-to-week following the sequel's record-setting opening weekend. Internationally, Gru and the Minions held strong as well, pulling in another $87.9 million from overseas markets. That puts the movie's running total at $437.8 million worldwide, with a lot of gas left in the tank. More importantly, it was enough to get the franchise over the $5 billion hump.

To date, the "Despicable Me" and "Minions" movies have pulled in $5.08 billion worldwide. This dates back to 2010 when the first "Despicable Me" movie hit theaters, pulling in $544.7 million globally. The biggest hit in the franchise remains 2015's "Minions," which pulled in a monster $1.15 billion worldwide in its day. 2022's "Minions: The Rise of Gru" pushed the series past $4 billion, narrowly missing out on the $1 billion milestone itself, taking in $939.4 million. Beyond launching the biggest animated franchise in cinema history, these movies helped establish Illumination as a powerhouse in Hollywood. Some of the studio's other hits include "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Sing."