The Batman 2 Has Been Delayed A Full Year As Warner Bros. Figures This Whole DC Thing Out

The DC Universe might once again be in trouble. While Warner Bros. Discovery is considering selling the 100-year-old studio that keeps throwing finished movies in the trash, and the DC Universe prepares to reboot with the release of James Gunn's "Superman" next year, the other pillar of DC is taking a little break before coming back.

Reports are coming in that Matt Reeves' "The Batman: Part II" is no longer opening on October 3, 2025; Deadline says the movie is now releasing a whole year later, on October 2, 2026.

According to Deadline, the new date is the result of delays due to the dual strikes that hit Hollywood last year as studios got so greedy they'd rather see the whole industry stop for over 100 days rather than provide better working conditions to the folks who make their movies. But it also makes a certain amount of sense that James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Studios can now have an entire year to take the DC spotlight in between the release of the ludicrously expensive "Joker: Folie a Deux" and the return of Robert Pattinson's emo Bruce Wayne.