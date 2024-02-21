Joker 2 Cost $200 Million, Despite The Original Only Costing Around $60 Million

One of the most anticipated sequels of the year is "Joker: Folie a Deux," aka "Joker 2." It reunites director Todd Phillips with star Joaquin Phoenix, who will once again reprise his role as the Clown Prince of Crime. This follow-up is getting a major boost of star power as Lady Gaga joins the cast as Harley Quinn. But that star power — and presumably some production value — comes at a steep cost. We've learned that the sequel's budget is in the $200 million range, a shockingly steep increase given that the original "Joker" cost less than $60 million.

According to Variety, the budget for "Folie a Deux" has ballooned to "about" $200 million. That includes a whopping $20 million payday for Phoenix and a $12 million check for Gaga, who previously starred in "A Star Is Born." While the figure was not cited in this report, Phillips is also expected to be earning a huge salary for his return as both writer and director. So yes, that all accounts for a chunk of that $140 million increase, but certainly not all of it. Given that the first "Joker" made $1.07 billion at the global box office and still ranks as the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, it's understandable that Warner Bros. would feel confident in spending big on the sequel. That said, this is arguably too big.

Now let's be clear, the sequel doesn't necessarily need to make $1 billion to justify that price tag. That said, it now would need to make somewhere in the neighborhood of at least $600 million worldwide (if we assume that WB is wise with the marketing spend) to break even, give or take. And given what has been going on with live-action superhero films as of late in theaters, that is far from a guarantee, even when we're talking about a sequel to a movie this successful. Oh, and did I mention that the sequel is a musical? That only adds to the risk factor.