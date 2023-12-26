5 Reasons Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Sank At The Box Office

2023 will go down as the year that the superhero movie bubble finally popped. Dating back to Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" in 2002, Hollywood has been chasing the comic book movie dragon and, particularly since 2008 when the Marvel Cinematic Universe launched with "Iron Man," these movies have been the meat and potatoes of the box office. But this year's only outright successful live-action superhero film was "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" ($845 million worldwide). That narrative is not going to change with the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," sad to say.

The final entry in the DCEU, which launched in 2013 with Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel," was the big holiday release this year heading into the Christmas weekend. While the original "Aquaman" was the highest-grossing DC movie in history (making $1.15 billion worldwide in 2018), the sequel is not going to repeat that success. Director James Wan's follow-up did debut atop the charts over the weekend, yes, earning $27.7 million through Sunday and $40 million when counting the Monday Christmas holiday, per The Numbers. That is a far cry from the original, which opened to $67 million.

Jason Momoa's second solo turn as the water-dwelling DC Comics hero also opened soft overseas, taking in $80 million. The original did nearly 71% of its business overseas, with a $93 million opening weekend in China alone. So, it's a rough start for a superhero blockbuster with a budget north of $200 million. But what went wrong? How did the sequel to such a massive film fall so far short of expectations? Join us as we try and solve this unfortunate puzzle as the wreckage of DC's latest disaster washes ashore.