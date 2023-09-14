What It Was Like To Make Aquaman 2 As The DC Universe Got Rebooted

On November 1, 2022, James Gunn and Peter Safran had their first day on the job as the new co-chairmen and chief executive officers of DC Studios. The duo later announced a brand new slate of movies based on DC Comics characters as part of a reset of the DC Universe of films. There's just one problem — "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" was still in production after an announced delay earlier that year, and the character was introduced in the previous DC Extended Universe of films. How does Aquaman fit into this new cinematic universe? Did the film suddenly have to change course to accommodate the changes Gunn/Safran wanted to make?

/Film's own Jenna Busch-Henderson attended a trailer reveal event for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which featured a Q&A with director James Wan. Lest we forget, Wan is one of the only major figures allowed to do press in the lead-up to the film's release, as members of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA remain on strike as a result of the AMPTP's failure to negotiate a fair deal.

When asked if there was an added pressure of juggling the new and old DC Universes, Wan describes it as "living in a house that's getting renovated." Fortunately, he says that the "Aquaman" films are, by design, supposed to live in their own worlds that don't rely on the larger DC Cinematic universe. This approach worked really well for the first film, so Wan says they're taking a similar approach to the second.

Honestly, James Wan's assurance that "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is doing its own thing is music to my ears.