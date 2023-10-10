Is Warner Bros. Going To Be Sold Again? A Hollywood Disaster In The Making

The entire media landscape feels like it has been in turmoil for the last few years as streaming, the pandemic, uncertainty at the box office, and the decline of traditional TV have all forced seemingly constant change in Hollywood. It has felt, at times, like the studios are trying to blindly shoot at a target that is moving unpredictably. What remains certain is that change is coming and coming fast. One thing that most people seem to agree on is that in order to survive, many of these big companies will need to consolidate in order to stay competitive. Well, it seems like another mammoth merger may be on the horizon and, once again, Warner Bros. will be at the center of it.

We should carefully note that nothing is certain right now and much of what is about to be discussed is hearsay for the time being. But it's come up often enough that it's certainly worth taking a look at. Most recently, Variety ran a piece regarding the allegedly very messy production of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which is due to hit theaters in December. "Some on the lot are convinced that another company, most likely Universal, will buy Warner Bros. within two years, making recent DC subplots and upheavals feel quaint," the outlet added towards the end of the article. And that brings us to the probable trainwreck to come.

We are talking about a company that has already been through two massive, messy corporate acquisitions in the last five years. First, AT&T spent years and $85 billion to acquire Time Warner, with that deal finally going through in 2018. Then, after only spending three years in the business of Hollywood, AT&T said to hell with it and sold off WarnerMedia to Discovery for $43 billion. It may not happen right away, but there is a growing sentiment that the company — now called Warner Bros. Discovery — will be sold once again in the coming years.