Disney CEO Bob Iger Says The Company Won't Be Sold To Apple

Bob Iger took over once again as the CEO of Disney last week. It was a bombshell bit of news, with Iger immediately taking the place of Bob Chapek, who had been heading up the company since February of 2020. Iger handed the keys to the Magic Kingdom to Chapek and, even taking the pandemic into account, things haven't gone well over the past couple of years. So Iger is now back in charge, and all eyes are on what he's going to do next. One thing he isn't going to do? Sell Disney to Apple.

On Monday, November 28, Iger addressed Disney employees during a town hall, answering all manner of questions about the future of the company now that he's back in control. One question that was addressed (per The Hollywood Reporter) had to do with Apple potentially buying Disney, a rumor that picked up a great deal of steam in recent days. (I even speculated about it on a recent episode of /Film Daily.) Addressing the topic head-on, Iger dismissed the notion as "pure speculation." So that's that, or so it would seem.

Much of this was drummed up by an article appearing in The Wrap speculating that Iger's ultimate goal would be to sell the company, with Apple being the logical destination. "He's going to sell the company. This is the pinnacle deal for the ultimate dealmaker," an insider was quoted as saying. But it seems, for now, that Iger is more focused on getting Disney's house in order, rather than making some new mega deal.