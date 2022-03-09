Did Paramount CEO Bob Bakish Just Hint That Paramount Might Be Up For Sale?

Another giant in the media industry may well be putting a for sale sign on the front lawn, if not now then perhaps in the very near future. It appears that Paramount, as has been speculated in the business for some time, could be the next major media merger target. CEO Bob Bakish all but confirmed that to be the case recently, or, at the very least, he strongly hinted that a lot of the company's current strategy — such as dropping the ViacomCBS name at the top level for branding's sake — is all about making itself attractive to potential suitors.

Bakish recently spoke at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference and made some interesting, eyebrow-raising comments. As reported by IndieWire, Bakish said that the moves the company has been making are positioning Paramount as a company that he personally would view as an attractive acquisition target.

"When I look at a company to buy – we've done a bunch of smaller deals particularly in Latin America and you can rest assured we look at all the deals – the single most important thing is, 'If you buy the company, can you use the content?' The answer typically is no, not for a while. Our investment strategy is increasing optionality because we're gaining more and more control over high-quality content."

Some of these moves that Bakish is referring to include having every single one of Paramount's movies streaming on Paramount+ by 2024, as well as regaining the rights to "South Park" by 2025, as the show currently resides exclusively on HBO Max. Paramount also acquired a majority stake in Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico from Disney, making for an attractive international play.