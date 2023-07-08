Joker: Folie à Deux's Look Is Inspired By One Of Francis Ford Coppola's Most Beautiful Films

Few films have set the internet on fire like "Joker" did back in 2019. First, there was the hand-wringing over its potential to inspire real-world violence — thankfully, there was none. Then there was the divisive reception, with some heralding the film as a bleak, violent masterpiece. Others saw it as a wannabe serious character study more focused on seeming important than actually having anything of value to say. The only thing everyone agreed on? "Joker" didn't borrow from Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver" and "The King of Comedy" so much as it stole the pants right off them.

In the end, director Todd Phillips got the last laugh (pun not intended so much as unavoidable). "Joker" grossed over a billion dollars, took home Oscars for Joaquin Phoenix's performance and Hildur Guðnadóttir's score, and is now getting a sequel titled "Joker: Folie à Deux." Once again directed by Phillips from a script he wrote with "Joker" scribe Scott Silver, the film casts Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn — the Joker's psychiatrist-turned-paramour who often finds herself the target of his vindictive, abusive whims. Phillips is also developing the film as a musical, so it's a safe bet he's going to borrow heavily from Scorsese's own musical drama about a volatile, toxic romance: 1977's "New York, New York."

It turns out, that's not the only musical about a tumultuous relationship that's inspiring "Folie à Deux." In an interview with YouTuber Matti Haapoja, the film's cinematographer Lawrence Sher (who previously shot "Joker") said he spent a lot of time looking at "One From the Heart" while working out its aesthetics. Never heard of "One From the Heart?" Well, there's a reason for that.