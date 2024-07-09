Shrek 5 Is Officially Coming In 2026, Whole Cast Returning, Get Your Game On, Go Play

It's finally official: "Shrek 5" is happening. Indeed, after tons of speculation, rumors, and anticipation, one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood has been confirmed by the powers that be. Universal Pictures and DreamWorks have announced that the fifth direct installment in the beloved animated franchise will hit theaters on July 1, 2026. Not only that, but the original central cast will be returning, with Mike Myers (Shrek), Cameron Diaz (Fiona), and Eddie Murphy (Donkey) back in the saddle.

Not too Far, Far Away... @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. pic.twitter.com/3j6ctXpPGu — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) July 9, 2024

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Walt Dohrn is on board to direct. He served as the writer of "Shrek 2" and "Shrek the Third." Meanwhile, "Minions: The Rise of Gru" co-director Brad Ableson will serve as the co-director. Gina Shay and Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri are producing. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but the end of 2022's "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" did tease a return to Far Far Away, sort of teeing up a potential return of Shrek and the gang.

The announcement was made via the brief teaser seen above. It's not much, but it's sure to generate a fair amount of excitement for people of a certain age. We haven't had a "Shrek" movie since "Shrek Forever After" in 2010. While that movie was not as beloved as "Shrek 2," for example, the franchise has become widely embraced by the generation who grew up with it. These characters are commonly used as reference points and to fuel memes, and they are truly beloved. If DreamWorks makes a good movie, this has the chance to be a true cultural event.