Eddie Murphy Would Do Shrek 5 Or A Donkey Spin-Off Movie 'In Two Seconds'

Being a millennial, I cannot escape the ever present nostalgia for "Shrek" around me. That first film was one I watched so much growing up, but I have not been able to indulge in the admiration for the 2001 animated film, which has become this weird blend of total sincerity and complete irony. Its brand of cynicism and dirt brown patina just do not appeal to me now that i'm no longer at a single-digit age. But that isn't stopping anyone around my age from continuing to love this movie. Its appeal has lasted so long that this past year we got a sequel to the spinoff of the original "Shrek" series with "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," which has somewhat quietly made quite a lot of money.

The last film in the proper mainline franchise, "Shrek Forever After," was released all the way back in 2010. Based on that title and many posters featuring the phrase "The Final Chapter" on it, there has been a lot of discussion about a fifth film in the series over the years. "Shrek 5" was announced at the same time as the fourth film back in 2007, had a finished script from "The Boss Baby" screenwriter Michael McMullers in 2017, and at one point was being eyed for a 2019 release.

With "Shrek" nostalgia reaching a fever pitch, the idea for "Shrek 5" remains enticing for many people. Among those people is one of the stars of the series, Eddie Murphy, who voices the motormouthed Donkey. If DreamWorks Animation does decide to bring back Donkey — be it in a "Shrek" sequel or a solo Donkey movie — Murphy will be ready to make some more waffles.