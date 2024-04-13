20 Years Ago, Shrek 2 Broke The Mold At The Box Office

"Shrek" was a very important movie in animation history. It provided DreamWorks with its first true breakthrough hit, taking in $492 million in 2001. It ensured that Disney would have meaningful competition in the animation space for years to come, which has only been furthered in recent years with the dominance of Illumination in the marketplace. For DreamWorks though, it birthed what would become the studio's flagship franchise, one that has generated more than $3 billion since its inception. That franchise's biggest moment came in 2004 when "Shrek 2" hit theaters.

The animation house founded by former Disney executive Jeffrey Katzenberg hit a home run by pairing Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy as Shrek and Donkey in the first film, in no small part thanks to the stellar supporting cast. For the sequel, Myers, Murphy, and Cameron Diaz's Fiona would all return in a follow-up that proved bigger can also be better. Two decades later, it's oft-regarded as one of the best sequels ever made — particularly by those who grew up with it — right alongside the likes of "The Dark Knight" and "Aliens." And it's a movie that has earned its place atop that very prestigious hill.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Shrek 2" in honor of the film's 20th anniversary re-release in theaters this weekend. We'll look at how the first movie set up a bigger (more expensive) sequel, how the perfect cast came together, what happened when the movie hit theaters, the legacy it left behind, and what we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?