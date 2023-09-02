Every Shrek Movie Ranked
It is easy to underestimate the impact the "Shrek" franchise has had on DreamWorks and the animation world at large. The first film saw a new era for DreamWorks Animation, putting the animation studio on the map as a serious competitor to Disney, redefining the American animated movie for years to come, all while earning a premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival before going on to winning the very first Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
Ever since the success of the first "Shrek," DreamWorks has become a powerhouse of animation, making not only a series of sequels and even spin-off movies, but several successful franchises after it — and some big flops too. While "Shrek" isn't necessarily the most consistent DreamWorks franchise, the studio is definitely the house that "Shrek" built.
With "Shrek 5" in the making, there's never been a better time to look back at the entire "Shrek" franchise and rank each of the films. Unfortunately, we're only ranking the "Shrek" movies, meaning the two "Puss in Boots" movies aren't included — even if they are fantastic spin-offs that build on the humor and fairy tale satire of the main movies in exciting ways. If they were included, then "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" would definitely be in first place, because that is one of the best movies DreamWorks has ever produced, and one of the best animated movies of the decade. It is a darker take with a lot of heart and gorgeous animation.
But without further ado, here's every "Shrek" movie, ranked.
4. Shrek the Third
"Shrek 3" does have some good moments, particularly the introduction to Arthur, and Prince Charming's voice cracking at the end of the film. But as a whole, this is the weakest film of the bunch. The characterization is all over the place, with Shrek's fears of becoming both a husband and a king feeling like sudden left turns for the character. This is also a much more mean-spirited film than any other one in the series with no real justification or pay-off.
While sequels in big franchises normally go bigger than their predecessors, this one is smaller and lesser — there are fewer jokes, the energy is toned down, and the characterization goes nowhere. Even when the film tries something new in its subplot about the princesses fighting to take back the kingdom feels deflated and ill-conceived. More than anything, the movie is boring, with long stretches of rehashed jokes — when there actually are jokes — and an uninspired plot.
3. Shrek
The first "Shrek" is not without its many flaws — like Mike Myers' weird Scottish accent, which somehow was encouraged by Steven Spielberg — but there is no denying the impact that the film had at the time of its release and how fresh it felt. It is a movie that satirizes the Disneyfication of fairy tales and the tropes those films follow, subverting them in smart ways. Even in spite of the excessive needle drops and pop culture references, "Shrek" creates a colorful and interesting world where all kinds of fairy tale creatures live, but are not like you'd expect them to be. This is the biggest charm of the film, the way it would introduce a character like the Gingerbread Man, or Pinocchio and plays with their known tales.
And, of course, the performances are fantastic. Even if "Shrek" does fall to stunt casting (the bane of modern animation), the casting of Cameron Diaz, Mike Myers, and Eddie Murphy is brilliant and their performances do a lot in making the jokes and the dialogue pop.
2. Shrek Forever After
After the disappointment that was "Shrek the Third," the final film in the franchise — for now — brought everything back to basis. "Shrek Forever After" is not only a great send-off to the main "Shrek" series but also a fantastic movie in its own right, even better than the first one.
For one, the film's "It's a Wonderful Life" plot of Shrek wishing his life was more ogre-like, resulting in an alternate reality where Shrek was never born and the world is just a hellish nightmare, is pure chaotic fun. It gives "Shrek Forever After" a chance to revisit the entire 10-year history of the franchise to that point and play around with the characters and scenarios we had come to know, twisting them in funny ways — like Fiona leading an army of ogres in resistance against Rumpel, keeping an overweight Puss in Boots as a pet. Likewise, Rumpelstiltskin is a legitimately good villain, threatening and funny.
More than anything, "Shrek Forever After" works because it does pay off Shrek's fears from the third film, and even the second film. Everything Shrek was afraid of when he discovered Fiona was pregnant absolutely came to pass in this movie. His life changed drastically now that he is a father, and he wasn't made for it, necessarily. This may still be a DreamWorks animated comedy, but it does offer some poignant relationship melodrama.
1. Shrek 2
Was there really any other choice? Like all the best sequels, "Shrek 2" was bigger, bolder, and better than its predecessor in every way, and the franchise was never able to reach those highs again. Sure, the film has some dated and problematic jokes, but its combination of fairy tale satire with a "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" plot results in a hilarious film that greatly expands the world of "Shrek" with the introduction of Far Far Away kingdom and a huge cast of fairy tale characters.
Then there's the introduction of Puss in Boots, the best character of the franchise, and the reason we have "The Last Wish" — so, truly, we owe this film our thanks. The character may be the best English-language performance by Antonio Banderas (though he does voice the character in Spanish, too), and a total scene stealer. Of course, "Shrek 2" is best remembered for its third act, particularly the fantastic "Holding Out for a Hero" performance by Jennifer Saunders. The sequence shows human Shrek leading an army of fairy tale characters, including a gingerbread kaiju, storming the castle to save Fiona once again. It is ridiculous, it is silly, it rules, and it was the last time that song should have been used in a movie.