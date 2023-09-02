Every Shrek Movie Ranked

It is easy to underestimate the impact the "Shrek" franchise has had on DreamWorks and the animation world at large. The first film saw a new era for DreamWorks Animation, putting the animation studio on the map as a serious competitor to Disney, redefining the American animated movie for years to come, all while earning a premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival before going on to winning the very first Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Ever since the success of the first "Shrek," DreamWorks has become a powerhouse of animation, making not only a series of sequels and even spin-off movies, but several successful franchises after it — and some big flops too. While "Shrek" isn't necessarily the most consistent DreamWorks franchise, the studio is definitely the house that "Shrek" built.

With "Shrek 5" in the making, there's never been a better time to look back at the entire "Shrek" franchise and rank each of the films. Unfortunately, we're only ranking the "Shrek" movies, meaning the two "Puss in Boots" movies aren't included — even if they are fantastic spin-offs that build on the humor and fairy tale satire of the main movies in exciting ways. If they were included, then "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" would definitely be in first place, because that is one of the best movies DreamWorks has ever produced, and one of the best animated movies of the decade. It is a darker take with a lot of heart and gorgeous animation.

But without further ado, here's every "Shrek" movie, ranked.