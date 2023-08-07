Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken Is On Track To Become DreamWorks Animation's Biggest Flop Ever

Now that the first weekend of August is in the books, the most competitive part of the summer is over, giving us a reasonably good idea of what this year's biggest movie season looked like. Barring any surprise breakouts over the next few weeks, it's safe to call it a mixed bag. Sure, we had gargantuan hits like "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," but we had massive flops like "The Flash" and "Haunted Mansion." Yet, while high-profile misfires took the lion's share of the spotlight, it was "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken" that slipped through the cracks as one of the summer's biggest duds. More than that, it may end up as the lowest-grossing movie in DreamWorks Animation's history.

After a miserable sixth weekend in which the film grossed a mere $30,000 domestically, "Ruby Gillman" has earned just $40.8 million worldwide. This includes a truly miserable $15.6 million domestically. Against a $70 million budget, Universal Pictures is probably going to take a bit of a bath on this one, unless it ends up doing gigantic business on VOD. That feels unlikely. It's a wildly disappointing result, given the storied nature of DreamWorks as a hit-maker. This is the studio responsible for "Shrek" and "Kung Fu Panda," after all.

While "Ruby Gillman" is still playing in some theaters, it currently ranks as the lowest-grossing DreamWorks animation release behind 2021's "Spirit Untamed" ($42.2 million). That movie was contending with the pandemic in a much more real way, and it also had a smaller $30 million budget. That kind of money can be made up over time. Even if we assume that Universal was thrifty with marketing, the total cost of "Ruby Gillman" was at least $100 million. Since theaters keep about half of the money made from ticket sales, DreamWorks is only going to see about $21 million from that pot. So, before VOD and other ancillary revenue, they could be over $80 million in the hole.