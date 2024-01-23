Disney Got Shut Out For Best Animated Feature At The 2024 Oscars – And This Is Awesome For Animation

In the U.S., animation has long been almost synonymous with Disney. After all, Disney has a long history with the medium, producing one of the first cartoons with synchronized sound and one of the first feature-length animated movies. That history and tradition haven't been all positive, however, as it has reduced the medium of animation to a genre in the eyes of many viewers — as well as the Academy.

In the last few years, however, Disney has started to lag behind some of the other studios when it comes to the Academy Awards. This includes Pixar, which dominates the Best Animated Feature category with 11 wins out of the 22 awards handed out to date. And when it comes to the Oscars, the last couple of years have shown that when Disney isn't present, the category is more diverse and better for it — with movies that push the envelope and the medium forward.

In the case of the 2024 Oscars, the lack of Disney among the nominees shows a pleasant surprise in the kind of movie the academy is recognizing. "Nimona," "Robot Dreams," "The Boy and the Heron," "Elemental" and "Across the Spider-Verse" show the wide variety of stories told in the animation medium. The nominees also show not what animation was, but what animation is and what it can be. As for the House of Mouse, a string of disappointing releases, particularly the lackluster performance of their big 100-year anniversary celebration film is a sign that the studio needs to evolve, and soon.