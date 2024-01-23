Disney Got Shut Out For Best Animated Feature At The 2024 Oscars – And This Is Awesome For Animation
In the U.S., animation has long been almost synonymous with Disney. After all, Disney has a long history with the medium, producing one of the first cartoons with synchronized sound and one of the first feature-length animated movies. That history and tradition haven't been all positive, however, as it has reduced the medium of animation to a genre in the eyes of many viewers — as well as the Academy.
In the last few years, however, Disney has started to lag behind some of the other studios when it comes to the Academy Awards. This includes Pixar, which dominates the Best Animated Feature category with 11 wins out of the 22 awards handed out to date. And when it comes to the Oscars, the last couple of years have shown that when Disney isn't present, the category is more diverse and better for it — with movies that push the envelope and the medium forward.
In the case of the 2024 Oscars, the lack of Disney among the nominees shows a pleasant surprise in the kind of movie the academy is recognizing. "Nimona," "Robot Dreams," "The Boy and the Heron," "Elemental" and "Across the Spider-Verse" show the wide variety of stories told in the animation medium. The nominees also show not what animation was, but what animation is and what it can be. As for the House of Mouse, a string of disappointing releases, particularly the lackluster performance of their big 100-year anniversary celebration film is a sign that the studio needs to evolve, and soon.
Disney's loss is everyone's gain
Ever since "Into the Spider-Verse," the American studio animated landscape has changed drastically, with studios allowing for more experimentation with visuals and storytelling at big budgets. But for the most part, Disney has deviated only the bare minimum from their formula in the past couple of years, while other studios have moved beyond.
That being said, Disney's loss is the industry's win. Last year saw one of the best sets of nominees in the 23-year history of the category, with studio movies like "Turning Red" and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" delivering unique experiences within the big studio constraints, while "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" and del Toro's "Pinocchio" showed the power of animation in challenging what could be done in terms of stories, but also craft and visuals.
This year, the lack of a Disney nomination has allowed what was once almost a Disney release, "Nimona," to get a nom — making it the first animated movie with an openly gay main character. There's also "Robot Dreams," a delightful indie movie about friendship, and a rare nominee without a huge budget, genre-heavy world, or lots of VFX.
The movie business is a business, first and foremost. If Disney stops seeing their animated movies become commercial hits and award winners, it might finally get the studio to change its tired formula and embrace the animation revolution. In the meantime, other movies — both studio and independent — have time in the spotlight, allowing different visions and approaches to be highlighted in the biggest of stages. That is nothing but a positive for the medium.
/Film editor Ben Pearson spoke a little about this on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast, which you can listen to below: