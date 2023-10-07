Disney Animation At 100: Looking Back On A Century Of Magic

October 16, 2023 marks the official 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. While many enterprises now make up the conglomerate — from theme parks to sports broadcasting — animation has been at its core since the beginning.

The legacy of Walt Disney Animation Studios continues strongly today. 2023 also sees the theatrical debut of "Wish" — the studio's first original fairytale — from the co-director of "Frozen" and starring Ariana DeBose as Asha, the story's protagonist. "Wish" is accompanied in theaters by a new short film, "Once Upon a Studio," starring Mickey Mouse and featuring characters from every feature-length film in the Disney Animation canon.

Even for a studio with such a rich, beloved filmography as Disney's, the past 100 years have been an ebb and flow of highs and lows, hits and bombs, artistic phenomena and creative scarcity. With each generation, Disney Animation must redefine itself for its audience while retaining the signatures that make it iconic. Sometimes it works. Other times it doesn't.

How does each era in Disney Animation's storied history reflect the state of the Disney corporation, and sometimes even provide socioeconomic commentary of the globe's current events? Let's take a look back at a century of magic, marked by the major transitions — for better and for worse — that collectively tell the studio's riveting biography (or at least, the condensed, incomplete, SparkNotes-style version). This is Walt Disney Animation Studios at 100.