Disney's Oswald The Lucky Rabbit Returns After 95 Years For A New Short Film

As Disney prepares to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its joyful iron grip on the entertainment industry, it's a safe guess to say we're all in store for some blasts from the past. While the form this celebration will take is yet unclear, it appears one of the first things that's happening is a throwback to one of Disney's original and most forgotten stars.

We all know Mickey Mouse, the smiling and shirtless rodent at the head of Disney's empire. For probably your entire lifetime, you've known Mickey as the most famous of the cartoon mascots. His presence and likeness is ubiquitous in Disney branding, theme parks, and media. When it comes to a mouse who's become as recognizable as the Coca-Cola logo, most people probably assume that he's always been Disney's top guy. But that is not the case.

Before a young Mickey burst onto the scene in 1928 in the short film "Steamboat Willie," Walt Disney had another cartoon ready to take the animation world by storm: a certain Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Oswald, who starred in 27 animated short films between 1927 and 1938, was Walt Disney's first foray into what is called "personality animation," the idea that cartoon characters should be characterized not only by their appearances, but by their personalities and actions. "I want the characters to be somebody," said Disney at the time. "I don't want them just to be a drawing." Oswald was a young, peppy, and adventurous figure, lending himself well to animated hijinks.

But as often happens in Hollywood, Oswald simply did not make it. Mickey Mouse's star soared while his faded into obscurity. Until now. For Disney's 100th anniversary, Oswald is coming back for a brand new short.