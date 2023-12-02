Why Hollywood Needs To Embrace The Animation Revolution, According To Spider-Man Filmmakers

Among other reasons to bemoan the decline of traditional animation in the 21st century is the subsequent rise of the notion that the goal of animation should be to imitate real life as closely as possible. We saw this attitude manifest itself in mainstream computer animation throughout the 2000s and 2010s, which emphasized photorealism over stylization. But while the results were undeniably gorgeous at times (for example, the sequence where WALL·E and EVE "dance" among the stars in "WALL·E" is pure visual poetry), this mindset was inherently limiting. Why restrict yourself to reality when your imagination need not know any boundaries in animation?

Thank goodness for "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." The 2018 superhero blockbuster not only mixed and matched animation techniques to create a heightened universe that could've come straight from the pages of an actual comic book, it also proved there was an audience hungry for animated films that eschewed the typical look popularized by Disney, Pixar, and the like. With the sequel "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the creatives behind the first film only further pushed the limits of what computer animation is capable of visually. Luckily, they're not the only ones who've fully embraced the revolution "Into the Spider-Verse" ushered in, with DreamWorks Animation ("The Bad Guys," "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish") and director Jeff Rowe ("The Mitchells vs. the Machines," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem") charging right alongside them.

Speaking at a press conference attended by /Film's BJ Colangelo, "Spider-Verse" series co-writers and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller talked about how exciting it is for them to be part of the ongoing animation movement. As they see it, the only way forward is to keep proving to the money folk in Hollywood that experimentation is the future of animation, not a phase.