TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Director Talks Needle Drops, Sequel Teases, And Fixing A Broken Movie [Exclusive Interview]

So I wanted to start off by asking, was this movie intentionally built as an immigration fable? Because the Turtles very much feel like children of an immigrant, learning martial arts and becoming this family in the face of prejudice. It feels like them learning martial arts goes a lot more beyond just being a cool thing for them to do to defend themselves.

It wasn't necessarily built to be an immigration fable, but as the story started coming along organically, I think we started recognizing the threads and feeling like, "Oh, Splinter feels like maybe a first generation parent who moved to the country." A lot of people on the team have family situations like that. And it became something that we continued to lean into, because it felt resonant for a lot of people. So it wasn't the intention, but it became highlighted through execution.

Did you have to fight to cast four relatively unknown kids as the Turtles, or did Seth Rogen bringing in a lot of his friends to voice the other roles help make that an easier thing to convince the studio to do?

I think that was the trade-off, because doing the film was contingent on casting real teenagers in the roles, and I think it was just understood very early on that this will be four unknown actors. We're going to do a big casting search. We worked with Rich Delia, who was so good at this and brought us hundreds of people, and we found Nick [Cantu], Brady [Noon], Micah [Abbey], and Shamon [Brown Jr.], who are all amazing. But I think beyond that, the studio wanted some names in there and some marketability, so we went bigger on all of the other roles.

Are you worried about the kids aging out of the roles at all? Like their voices changing and whatnot?

No, I think we'll lean into it. It would be the funniest thing in the world if, for movie two, Micah Abbey just has the world's deepest voice, and we're just like, "Okay, great. Let's make him huge now. Let's give him muscles," whatever. Our whole filmmaking philosophy is built around accommodating reality, if that makes sense. So if the kids are changing in their lives, then the Turtles should change in the film, and we'll just write to that.

Speaking of which, obviously a big part of the dynamic is the teenage energy that they bring to the table. I know you had them record together, which was a really cool touch. We all know teens can be raunchy little goblins sometimes — we were all teens once. Was there anything particularly hilarious that stands out from the improvising sessions that you guys had that was maybe a little too "not safe for kid audiences"?

No, I mean the kids were pretty tame. I think they knew the rules. In earlier versions of the script, Seth and I would just write profanity into it, and we're like, "Let's see how much we can get away with." And then Brady Noon, for example, was always excited, "Can I say s*** in this? Okay, look, I'll just say s***." He was so happy to be given permission to swear for his job. But when improv-ing, they were generally pretty within the reins. They were pretty reined in. Ice Cube, however, there's a lot. We had to sort through a lot of what he said, all devastatingly funny. A lot of it, this cannot go in this PG family movie.