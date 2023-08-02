TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Could Be Hiding Krang In Plain Sight

This post contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" brings us a fresh new take on the heroes in a half-shell (read our review here). The visual style is unlike anything we've seen in the film franchise before, bringing a mix of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" innovation with unique sketchbook-esque artistic flourishes that make the entire production feel scrappy and cool. Even beyond the animation, the development of the turtles being portrayed and voiced by actual teens adds a dynamic that makes them feel more like genuine teens than any other iteration.

Another key way that "Mutant Mayhem" stands out among all the other "TMNT" movies is by delivering on the movie's title. This time, there are more mutants in the movie than ever. Along with the turtles and their adoptive father Splinter, the chief villain of the film is Superfly (Ice Cube), a mutated fly created by the signature green ooze, and he's not the only villainous mutant on the scene. Superfly has henchman in the form of Bebop, Rocksteady, Mondo Gecko, Leatherhead, and many more mutants with a history in the comics and classic 1987 animated series.

Because there are so many mutants, that leaves a couple key "TMNT" villains out in the wind for this first outing. However, longtime fans may have picked up on a sneaky little detail that just may tease the forthcoming arrival of one of those villains, and it's not Shredder (who is being saved for the sequel). Instead, it's one of the other villains in "Mutant Mayhem" who isn't a mutant that teases an interesting spin on a classic character. Specifically, Krang.