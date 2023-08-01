The Only Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Character Guide You'll Need
The "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" movie arrives in theaters this week. Unlike other iterations of the heroes in a half-shell, the "Mutant Mayhem" part of the title actually delivers in a way that no other "TMNT" movie has before.
Previous "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movies have mostly focused on Shredder as the primary villain. But the sequel "Secret of the Ooze" introduced mutant baddies Tokka and Rahzar, and the more recent live-action/CGI hybrids produced by Michael Bay brought villains Krang, Bebop and Rocksteady into the fray as well. However, "Mutant Mayhem" features a cavalcade of mutant characters previously only seen in the "TMNT" animated series and comics, and they're all voiced by some recognizable voices that you might have a hard time placing. That's why we've got a helpful "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem" character guide, so you have the answer ready when your grandma asks, "Who was the voice of Mondo Gecko?"
Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo
Do you really need a guide to the titular superheroes? Probably not. The mutated turtles know as Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo are pop culture staples, and even if you're not a "TMNT" fan, you probably know each character by their bandana colors. Though various iterations of the turtles have played with the dynamic between the brothers a little bit, typically, Leonardo is the leader, who is probably the most mature and reasonable of the group; Donatello is the tech guru and a bit of a geek; Raphael is more brash and aggressive with a sarcastic streak; and Michelangelo is the goofball who is always hungry. These traits largely come through in "Mutant Mayhem" as well, but each of them have more prominent younger, teenage traits rather than feeling like twenty-something dudes pretending to be teens.
So who voices the turtles? It's actually younger actors who you may or may not recognize (see them in the featurette above). Leonardo is voiced by Nicolas Cantu, who can most recently be heard as Charlie on the "Skull Island" anime series on Netflix. Cantu has an extensive voice acting career that includes "Dragons: Rescue Riders," where he voice Dak, and "The Amazing World of Gumball," where he voiced the titular character Gumball. Donatello is voiced by Micah Abbey, who previously starred in the Nickelodeon series "Cousins for Life" but is otherwise mostly unknown. Raphael is voiced by Brady Noon, who may be the most well known among the group, having starred in the R-rated comedy "Good Boys" and the Disney+ series "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers." Finally, Michelangelo is voiced by Shamon Brown Jr., who has been starring in the Showtime series "The Chi."
Jackie Chan is Splinter
Master Splinter is arguably the most famous character in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" lore after the titular turtles. He is usually depicted as either the pet rat of martial arts master Hamato Yoshi, or as a Yoshi himself, mutated or reincarnated into a rat. Splinter not only raised the turtles, but trained them to be great martial artists and ninjas in their own right.
Like with most other characters, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" plays with Splinter's backstory and remixes it in a fun way that keeps things fresh. For one, he is much more a father figure to the turtles than a teacher, a single father of four that is just so tired of his rebellious teens. That being said, Splinter is very much still their teacher, and who better to portray a wise martial arts legend with comedic chops than Jackie Chan, the action star, comedy star, and generally cinema legend himself? Suffice it to say, Chan is a highlight of the film.
Ayo Edebiri is April O'Neil
Though there have been unfortunate experiments to add a fifth turtle to the team, it can be argued that the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" already have a fifth member — April O'Neil. She was introduced as a computer programmer in the original comic book series, before other "TMNT" projects turned her into a news reporter, a warrior and more. Regardless of her role, she is always a close friend and ally of the turtles, their connection to the human world.
In "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," April is the first human the turtles meet, and the person who tries to help build an image of them that will get them accepted by society. April is portrayed by Ayo Edebiri, a comedian and actor who has been having one hell of a year between stellar performances in "Abbott Elementary" and "The Bear," but also "Theater Camp" and the hilarious film "Bottoms."
Maya Rudolph is Cynthia Utrom
Unlike most major characters in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," Cynthia Utrom is an entirely original character. She is an executive working at the Techno Cosmic Research Institute (TCRI), which does experiments with new technology.
For fans with a deeper knowledge of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" lore, Cynthia's last name may be recognizable as tied to the classic character of Krang. But you don't need to know anything about the franchise's nearly 40-year-old history to enjoy Maya Rudolph play a ruthless yet absurd executive who is after the turtles for her precious intellectual property — the ooze. Rudolph is always a joy to watch on screen, bringing a sense of whimsy to her roles that she also brings to Cynthia, even if she's also rather intimidating. Plus, Rudolph's voiceover work is just as good as the live-action ones, like her recent role as the mom in "The Mitchells vs. The Machines," from "Mutant Mayhem" co-director Jeff Rowe.
Ice Cube is Superfly
Superfly is the main villain in "Mutant Mayhem," as seen in the various trailers for the new movie, and he's technically an original character created for the movie. Many have assumed that Superfly is the mutated form of Baxter Stockman, a scientist character from "TMNT" history who transforms into a fly and becomes a recurring villain. The manner in which Stockman is transformed into a mutant fly varies depending on which version you're talking about. When it comes to "Mutant Mayhem," let's just say that Superfly's backstory differs from Baxter Stockman, and you can find out exactly what that means when you see the movie.
As for the voice of Superfly, that's provided by Ice Cube, the rapper turned actor who has been seen in the likes of "Friday," "21 Jump Street," and "Ride Along." He brings a certain intimidating flair to Superfly that you may not be used to seeing from what you would consider previous iterations of this character, and you may even notice some choice music lyric references in his dialogue.
Giancarlo Esposito is Baxter Stockman
Baxter Stockman was introduced in the original "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" comic by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird as a mad scientist with no ethical boundaries who experiments on living creatures. In most portrayals, an experiment goes wrong and Stockman turns into a mutant housefly, who then goes on to fight the turtles on multiple occasions and even partnering with Shredder at times.
In "Mutant Mayhem," Stockman is played by Giancarlo Esposito, arguably best known for playing ruthless druglord Gus Fring in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." Though Esposito usually brings a calmed, calculating demeanor to his characters, "Mutant Mayhem" turns his dramatic chops into comedic ones and even gives him an emotional core. Likewise, longtime fans may notice that there is already a character in the film that is a mutated fly, and "Mutant Mayhem" plays with the formula to give the character and the film a fresh new feel.
Seth Rogen is Bebop
Bebop is one of the most recognizable villains in the entire "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" franchise, a character that started out as just a very cool action figure with a rad name and a recognizable design. Bebop is traditionally a henchman for either Shredder or Krang, a very strong yet not very bright warthog. Alongside his best friend Rocksteady, Bebop was once a human member of a gang who was transformed into a mutant warthog by his boss.
In "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," Bebop is a member of Superfly's gang of mutants, and a not very bright henchman. Seth Rogen, who also produced and wrote for the film, plays Bebop and infuses him with his renowned laughter and sense of irreverent humor. Bebop's characterization includes a couple of exciting twists that may catch longtime fans by surprise. If this is your first introduction to Bebop, however, he is still a fun and very memorable character.
John Cena is Rocksteady
Rocksteady is Bebop's other half, the rhinoceros to Bebop's warthog. He is as integral to the "TMNT" franchise as Splinter or Shredder, and it is easy to see why. Rocksteady has an instantly memorable design that translates well for different reimaginings. In "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," Rocksteady is played by none other than John Cena, whose performance makes the character a highlight of the film.
Cena has become one of the most exciting comedic actors working today. Though he had already been in the "Fred" TV movies, it was a small yet significant scene-stealing role in "Trainwreck" that made audiences notice Cena as a strong comedic actor with fantastic timing. Unlike many other bodybuilders and wrestlers turned actors, Cena's comedy roles haven't just relied on his physical stature. Instead, Cena has become a multi-faceted funnyman capable of performing vastly different roles, from goofy physical comedy to more deadpan humor, crossing other genres with ease.
Post Malone is Ray Fillet
Next, we have Ray Fillet, a mutated manta ray. In "TMNT" comics, a marine biologist named Jack Finney was exposed to mutagenic ooze while investigating a illegal chemical dumping operation carried out by Shredder and the Foot Clan. This resulted in his transforming into a hybrid of a human and manta ray. Ray Fillet is actually an ally of the turtles in the comics, and he evens joins another team of mutant heroes called the Mighty Mutanimals, who got their own short-lived comic book spin-off. Another version of Ray appeared in the "TMNT" animated series as a cohort of the villain Dr. Polidorius, but this isn't technically Ray Fillet, because creator Ryan Brown didn't want to turn the actual character into a villain.
In "Mutant Mayhem," Ray Fillet is one of the many mutants who is working as henchmen of Superfly. Hip-hop recording artist Post Malone voices Ray Filet, and his musical exploits are put to amusing use in the movie.
Paul Rudd is Mondo Gecko
Mondo Gecko is perhaps the best example of how character creation worked in the '80s and '90s. You just had to pick an animal, throw a skateboard in there, and come up with a fun name and call it a day. Gecko is usually portrayed as either a teenage boy or a regular lizard who is exposed to the ooze and mutates into a big humanoid gecko. In some versions of the lore, Gecko starts out as a member of the Foot Clan but is convinced by the turtles to desert and eventually becomes one of the turtles' best friends and allies.
In "Mutant Mayhem," Mondo Gecko is an instant highlight. Paul Rudd, who is already a '90s icon, perfectly embodies Mondo and steals every scene he's in. Rudd's Mondo Gecko is just the right amount of weird and cool, a guy you want to hang out with even if he's working for some bad people.
Hannibal Buress is Genghis Frog
The turtles aren't the only characters from "TMNT" history with names inspired by historical figures, because we also have Genghis Frog. This character actually debuted among the Punk Frogs, another quartet of mutated characters who were intended to thwart the turtles. Named Genghis, Rasputin, Attila, and Napoleon (all inspired by historical conquerors), the Punk Frogs were normal frogs from the Florida Everglades who came into contact with ooze and transformed into what are basically frog versions of the Ninja Turtles. Shredder found them with a machine that tracks mutated lifeforms and proceeded to train them in martial arts and convinced them that the turtles were evil. Of course, they realize that the turtles are good guys, and they turn on Shredder.
While Rasputin, Attila, and Napoleon are nowhere to be seen, Genghis Frog is voiced by comedian Hannibal Buress ("Tag," "Neighbors"), and he's more of a funny side character with a few random quips rather than a pivotal piece of the story. Fingers crossed we'll see the other Punk Frogs pop up at some point in the future.
Rose Byrne is Leatherhead
Leatherhead is another mutant who has a complicated history with the turtles. In the comics, an alligator escapes a pet store and runs into a sewer. Rather than being exposed to ooze, the gator is actually discovered by the alien race known as Utroms (the villain Krang is one of them), and they expose the gator to a mutagen that turns him into a mutant. Usually, Leatherhead is a friend of the turtles, and he was part of the Mighty Mutanimals like Ray Fillet, but there have been moments, especially in the animated series, where he's a villain fighting against the turtles, having been transformed in the same Everglades area as the Punk Frogs.
In "Mutant Mayhem," there's a big change for Leatherhead. The character is voiced by actress Rose Byrne ("Neighbors","Insidious"), which not only makes the character female but also Australian. Leatherhead isn't quite as big or imposing as previous versions of the character, and she serves as more henchman fodder to support Superfly in the movie.
Natasia Demetriou is Wingnut
Wingnut came straight from the "TMNT" animated series as an alien bat with metal wings from a planet called Flagenon. Under the name "Sergeant Rambo," Wingnut attempted to brainwash children to take over the world, but his plans were thwarted by Zach, a kid who would go on to become the "honorary fifth turtle." Though used as a monster of the week in the cartoon, Wingnut actually changed drastically in his appearance in the Archie Comics version of "TMNT," where he was accompanied by a mutant mosquito called Screwloose. The two characters were allies of the turtles and became part of the Mighty Mutanimals.
In "Mutant Mayhem," Wingnut is given a bit of a makeover that turns the character into a female with a smaller body frame and organic wings. Plus, the character seems to have some kind of bionic enhancements on her arms and eyes. Plus, much like Leatherhead has an Australian accent, Wingnut has a British accent because she's voiced by "What We Do in the Shadows" star Natasia Demetriou. However, you won't find Wingnut accompanied by Screwloose in "Mutant Mayhem." Sorry!
Scumbug as Himself
Finally, we have Scumbug, a mutant cockroach who came to be after an exterminator fell into mutagen with a nasty insect he pursued into the sewer. The shortlived villain not only fought with the turtles but also a mutated flatworm called Wyrm. Both were killed by an alien arachnid known only as Toxzeem. Scumbug was also seen once in the 1987 animated series, when Shredder hired him along with other turtle foes like Rat King, Slash, Chrome Dome, and more to defeat our heroes.
In "Mutant Mayhem," Scumbug is probably the most wild of the henchmen working with Superfly, because the character doesn't actually speak any words and just makes grotesque snarls and sounds. Perhaps this mutant isn't quite as fully mutated as the other characters. As for the voice, we're not sure who made those sounds, because the poster just says "Scumbug as Himself" rather than providing an actor name. It's possible someone from the crew lent their voice to the character, which often happens with these kind of parts. Plus, a certain development in the movie makes us wonder whether the "himself" part is actually accurate, but you'll see what we mean when you see the movie.
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" arrives in theaters on August 2, 2023.