The Only Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Character Guide You'll Need

Do you really need a guide to the titular superheroes? Probably not. The mutated turtles know as Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo are pop culture staples, and even if you're not a "TMNT" fan, you probably know each character by their bandana colors. Though various iterations of the turtles have played with the dynamic between the brothers a little bit, typically, Leonardo is the leader, who is probably the most mature and reasonable of the group; Donatello is the tech guru and a bit of a geek; Raphael is more brash and aggressive with a sarcastic streak; and Michelangelo is the goofball who is always hungry. These traits largely come through in "Mutant Mayhem" as well, but each of them have more prominent younger, teenage traits rather than feeling like twenty-something dudes pretending to be teens.

So who voices the turtles? It's actually younger actors who you may or may not recognize (see them in the featurette above). Leonardo is voiced by Nicolas Cantu, who can most recently be heard as Charlie on the "Skull Island" anime series on Netflix. Cantu has an extensive voice acting career that includes "Dragons: Rescue Riders," where he voice Dak, and "The Amazing World of Gumball," where he voiced the titular character Gumball. Donatello is voiced by Micah Abbey, who previously starred in the Nickelodeon series "Cousins for Life" but is otherwise mostly unknown. Raphael is voiced by Brady Noon, who may be the most well known among the group, having starred in the R-rated comedy "Good Boys" and the Disney+ series "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers." Finally, Michelangelo is voiced by Shamon Brown Jr., who has been starring in the Showtime series "The Chi."