Seth Rogen Reflects On That Time He Almost Started A War With North Korea

Lots of filmmakers push boundaries and raise eyebrows, but not every Hollywood production earns America threats of nuclear warfare. That honor almost exclusively belongs to Seth Rogen's "The Interview," the 2014 movie that poked fun at the famously mercurial North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. The government of North Korea was so opposed to the release of "The Interview" that it ordered a cyberattack on Sony Pictures' servers, an FBI investigation concluded (per The New York Times).

In the wake of terror threats, "The Interview" was pulled from theaters and released on digital platforms instead, an irregular choice for 2014. The political backlash had real consequences for the movie's release, unlike most other bad press, which rarely prevents films from hitting theaters.

"We're some of the few people who actually made a thing that was viewed as so offensive to the person it was targeting that they threatened a war over it, essentially," Rogen said in the February 2023 issue of Total Film Magazine, hitting stands on February 2. "And as a result, the studio did not release the movie in the way they were supposed to, you know?"

The extreme reactions to "The Interview" gave Rogen a unique perspective on the wave of "cancel culture" to come.