TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's Cleverest Easter Egg References A Classic Toy [Exclusive]

When we spoke with director Jeff Rowe earlier this week (full interview coming soon), he confirmed the Beachcombin' Mike Hawaiian shirt reference, and then he dropped some other deep cut Easter eggs for the die hard fans. In fact, the director even mentioned a scene that ended up on the cutting room floor, though that deleted sequence still resulted in some new action figures that made it to shelves. Rowe recalled:

"Mondo Gecko has a roller skate on his tail, there's things like that. There's the TCRI environment, which we really tried to make look like the Technodrome toy. It's not a toy thing specifically, but when the turtles get electrocuted in TCRI, we do the 2D bone silhouette thing from the video game. At one point, in the Shredder version, when they were in high school, there was a scene where they go to a party, and then they just dress up as classic toys."

This was actually something I'd been wondering about, because Playmates released a new "Mutant Mayhem" action figure pack that featured the new versions of the turtles dressed up in costumes exactly like a few of the silly, old school action figures. Check it out:

Playmates

Yes, out on shelves right now, you can get an action figure four-pack with Beach Bum Mikey, Cowboy Leo, Astronaut Raph, and Donnie as Spock. It's a shame we didn't get to see them suited up in these costumes in the movie, but we're still pretty pleased what ended up in theaters. Plus, Rowe says they might figure out a way to fit them into the eventual sequel, so we'll see what happens.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is in theaters everywhere now.