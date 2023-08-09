5 Reasons TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Is A Bigger Box Office Hit Than You Realize

Summer 2023 is winding down, but we still have a few big movies left to squeeze some more juice out of the year's biggest season. One of those movies arrived last week in the form of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." Directed by Jeff Rowe, the animated take on Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's comic book heroes has been met with near-universal praise, and that's already paying off for Paramount Pictures at the box office in the early going.

Despite hefty competition (more on that in a minute), the film debuted to $28 million domestically over the weekend. But that's only part of the story, as Paramount released the film mid-week to get a jump on the competition. With a big Wednesday and Thursday to its name as well, "Mutant Mayhem" has already made $55.3 million, including $46.8 million domestically. Sure, those numbers may seem a little modest compared to what movies like "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" did this summer, but the face value of it all is a little deceiving. Truth be told, this movie's prospects look very, very good when we zoom out and look at the larger picture.

Let's get into it why that is, exactly.