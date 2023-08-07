Meg 2: The Trench Has A Monster Debut At The Global Box Office

Critics be damned, "Meg 2: The Trench" managed to have itself a monster debut at the box office over the weekend. A sequel to 2018's "The Meg" starring Jason Statham, Warner Bros. once again cashed in on adapting Steven Alten's book series for the big screen as the film took in $142.1 million globally in its debut. The question now becomes, will the movie have long enough legs to justify its blockbuster budget? Or will it suffer a big drop in the coming weeks resulting in a costly misfire? There are many, many factors at play here, so let's dive in.

Per The Numbers, director Ben Wheatley's "Meg 2" took in a somewhat modest $30.1 million domestically, putting it at number two on the charts, with a huge $112 million overseas debut (more on that in a bit). In North America, it was a surprising result as "Barbie" was pretty much uncontested for the top spot but "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" and "Oppenheimer" were very much fighting for the silver medal. However, "TMNT" opened mid-week which took a little bit of luster away from the weekend, while Christopher Nolan's biopic about the man who gave us the A-bomb slowed down just a tiny bit in its third weekend. That paved the way for Statham and these big ass sharks to swim past the competition.

It sort of looked like the rough critical reviews were going to rain on this movie's parade (read our 4 out of 10 review here), but that proved not to be the case at all. Interestingly, the sequel actually scored better with audiences than the original. "The Meg" has a 46% critic rating and a 43% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, "The Trench" has a very poor 28% critic rating but a surprisingly decent 72% audience score. That is often the more important metric.