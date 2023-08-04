Meg 2: The Trench Review: This Silly Shark Sequel Has No Bite

"The Meg," the movie that dared ask, "What if a shark ... was really big?", now has a sequel that asks, "What if there were even more really big sharks? And also, what if we made that boring?" A film destined for the August dumping pile, "Meg 2: The Trench" is notable because it comes from filmmaker Ben Wheatley, a director responsible for the disturbing masterpiece "Kill List," the J.G. Ballard adaptation "High Rise," and more. Wheatley is an excellent filmmaker, and the idea of giving him a blockbuster budget to make a giant shark movie is enticing, at least on paper. Sadly, Wheatley can't work his magic here, as he's saddled with a clunky, dull, low-energy script by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris. Just how do you make a movie about gigantic prehistoric sharks chomping on modern-day humans so dull? It's kind of impressive.

Once again our human hero is diver extraordinaire Jonas Taylor, played with typical gruff gusto by Jason Statham. In the years since the first film, Jonas has become an "eco-warrior." Like Aquaman, he protects the seas, thwarting polluters who would dare dump toxic waste into the water. When he's not doing that, he's hanging out with brilliant scientist Jiuming (Wu Jing) at a gigantic aquatic lab where a megalodon swims around in captivity (we know Jiuming is a genius because he builds cool robot suits). Jiuming is the brother of Suyin Zhang, Jonas' love interest from the first film. Actress Li Bingbing did not return, so her character has been killed off, enabling Jonas to raise her precocious daughter Meiying (Sophia Cai). Jonas' buddies Mac (Cliff Curtis) and DJ (Page Kennedy) are also around. Everyone works together like one big happy shark-studying family.

When you go into a movie like this, you have a certain set of expectations. You know you're (probably) not going to get something groundbreaking, but you expect to be at least entertained. But "Meg 2" doesn't seem to understand what it has on its hands. This time there are three megs, and yet they feel like complete afterthoughts. The first hour of the film, which traps Jonas and his pals in a secret underwater mining operation, is almost meg-free. The massive sharks occasionally swim by the camera to remind us they're there, but they have no real presence. Where's the fun? Where's the pulpy adventure? Where's the exit?