Suzume Has A Shout-Out To Kiki's Delivery Service You May Have Missed (But Shouldn't Have) [Exclusive]

Makoto Shinkai has been called the new Hayao Miyazaki from the moment he arrived on the scene — and not entirely without reason. The filmmaker has made some of the most successful anime movies of all time, employing stunning visuals that bring tear-jerking stories to life. Like Miyazaki, Shinkai blends traditional Japanese folklore with modern stories to tell fantastical yet intimate coming-of-age stories.

Shinkai's latest, "Suzume," is a movie he's been slowly building his whole career up to. This serves as the end of his unofficial natural disaster trilogy that started with "Your Name," this time directly tackling the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami in the plot. In "Suzume," we follow the titular character, a young woman living in a small town in Japan who is tasked with closing a series of magical turns across the country before it falls into another disaster. Along the way, Suzume and her companion (who is now a chair) come across abandoned places all throughout Japan — places abandoned by urbanization or natural disasters.

The film borrows from Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli in its tone and some of the themes, but there are actually plenty of proper Easter eggs for fans to see. This includes a great reference to "Kiki's Delivery Service," which you probably missed, even though you shouldn't have

Speaking with our own William Bibbiani, director Makoto Shinkai talked about his homage to the Ghibli movie (which we named as one of the 100 best films ever made):