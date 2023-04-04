Shrek 5 Is Coming Together - Here's What It Can Learn From Puss In Boots

Thanks to "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" and its remarkable box office run, the "Shrek"-verse is suddenly looking more alive than it has in more than a decade. Rest assured, this hasn't gone unnoticed by DreamWorks Animation, which is already well into development on "Shrek 5" — a project we've been hearing rumblings about since at least 2017, back when the sequel's then-writer Michael McMullers ("The Boss Baby") referred to it as a "pretty big reinvention" of what's come before.

During an interview with Variety, Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri — who's also a creative partner at DreamWorks Animation — confirmed the intention is to bring back Mike Myers as the voice of the titular lovable, smelly ogre for the as-yet-untitled new "Shrek" movie, along with his co-stars Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy as Fiona and Donkey, respectively. Although Meledandri cautioned that "talks are starting now" with the original "Shrek" cast, he added that "every indication that we've gotten is there's tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return" for the next chapter in the off-beat fairy tale saga.

Of the trio, Murphy has recently enjoyed a career resurgence thanks to his roles in the acclaimed "Dolemite Is My Name" and the belated comedy sequel "Coming 2 America," with his turn in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley" potentially arriving later in 2023. Elsewhere, Diaz emerged from her self-imposed acting retirement in 2022 to board the action-comedy "Back in Action," while Myers resumed his habit of playing multiple characters in the critically-lambasted Netflix series "The Pentaverate" (which he also created) in addition to popping up in David O. Russell's costly box office flop "Amsterdam."