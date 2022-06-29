Cameron Diaz Comes Out Of Retirement For Jamie Foxx Netflix Comedy Back In Action

Cameron Diaz retired from acting back in 2018, but her fans are about to get some exciting news. Diaz is back in the game, joining her "Annie" and "Any Given Sunday" co-star Jamie Foxx in the upcoming Netflix action-comedy "Back in Action," according to Variety. Not only is she back, but she got tips on how to unretire from none other than Tom Brady, who has done that very thing a number of times. I don't know anything about sports and even I know that. It's pretty cute, how it all happened. Foxx called up Diaz, who was nervous about how to get back into the game, and put Brady on the line, who told her, "I was talking to Jamie and he said you needed a few tips on how to un-retire. I'm relatively successful at un-retiring."

Foxx actually recorded that part of the conversation, and posted the audio on Twitter, saying,

"Cameron I hope you aren't mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!"

He also added a goat and a fox emoji.

Later, the site reports, Diaz said in an Instagram story,

"Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I can't frickin wait it's gonna be a blast!"