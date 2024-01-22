How Christopher Nolan Made Oppenheimer On A Budget Of Just $100 Million

One of Christopher Nolan's strengths as a director is just how efficient he is. Whereas some directors are famous for their long, chaotic production schedules, Nolan's films tend to be finished within budget and ahead of schedule. It's part of how he somehow managed to release "Batman Begins" and "The Prestige" within a year of each other, and also how he managed to make the star-studded, three-hour epic "Oppenheimer" under a budget of $100 million. For context, the far less visually impressive "The Flash" cost $300 million.

Considering how star-studded "Oppenheimer" is, and how over-inflated so many other movie budgets have been in recent years, its relatively low budget feels like a miracle. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, however, lead actor Cillian Murphy talked about how miracles had nothing to do with it:

"I think every single crew member, every single actor wants to be on a Chris Nolan set [...] like Robert [Downey Jr.] was saying, there's a lot of wasted time, wasted money that surrounds our industry. Everybody knows that, it's legendarily so. But with Chris it isn't, and you just go straight to the work. And I think the reason he recollaborates a lot with people is that he likes to do that thing where it's just the work."

Much has been made over the years of Nolan's approach of not allowing chairs on set, but it's not the only thing Nolan doesn't like. Murphy described cell phones on set as being another thing considered a waste of time. "Why would you be on your phone on a film set? Doesn't make any sense," he said. Robert Downey Jr. concurred: