They Made An RIPD Sequel For Some Reason, Check Out The Trailer

One of the biggest box office bombs of the 2010s is getting a sequel in the form of "R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned." Yes, really, and we even have a trailer to prove that nobody is having their leg pulled. The folks at Universal Pictures thought there might be enough of an audience for this, nearly a decade after the original Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges two-hander lost a boatload of money (to the point where Reynolds re-thought his entire career). And they even got an actual known actor to take on the lead role in the form of Jeffrey Donovan ("Burn Notice").

Now, it is really important to point out that this is a direct-to-video sequel, meaning they presumably spent a whole lot less money on it. That is just about the only way in which a sequel to a bomb this big makes any sense. But, for now, let's see what they've cooked up, shall we?