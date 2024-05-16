A Marvel Flop Is Seeing Success On Netflix

"Madame Web," released on Abraham Lincoln's birthday, frustrated audiences everywhere with its bizarre scripting, its lack of action, its weirdly unmotivated villain, and its staunch refusal to depict its lead characters actually turning into the superheroines they were destined to become. The title character was Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) a New York paramedic in 2003 who discovers she has clairvoyant powers. She traces the origin of her powers back to her birth in the Amazon rainforests, where a rare, mystical spider bit her pregnant mother. Her powers also bring her inexplicably into the company of three New York teenagers (Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor) who will all become Spider-Women someday — but not in this film.

Chasing the quartet is Spider-Man (Tahar Rahim), or rather an evil precursor to Spider-Man who has the same super-strength, the same costume, the same wall-crawling powers, and who shares Madame Web's talent for clairvoyance. He has seen a future wherein the unformed Spider-Women will team up to kill him, and he aims to murder the teens before that can happen. The future is female, he sees — three Spider-Women will replace Spider-Man — and he can't stand that idea, making him eager to kill three female characters merely so the male hero can persist. In this regard, "Madame Web" is refreshingly timely.

"Madame Web" was made for about $100 million, but only made $100 million at the worldwide box office, constituting a flop. Critics were also unkind, and S.J. Clarkson's film only sports an 11% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. One of the positive reviews came from /Film.

"Madame Web" is currently #1 on Netflix.

Audiences seem curious enough to witness the wreckage for themselves. The flick is proving popular. Despite a bad reputation — or more likely because of it — this movie is attracting eyeballs.