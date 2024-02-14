Madame Web's Spider Powers Explained (Kind Of, We Think)

This article contains major spoilers for "Madame Web."

Good news, fellow arachnophobes! Yes, it's an unfortunate inevitability that any film related to "Spider-Man" is going to feature at least a little bit of spidery spookiness at some point in the story. The same remains true of "Madame Web," the newly-released standalone film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. But here's the biggest point in our favor: All those pesky, eight-legged arachnids are rendered in wholly unconvincing CGI, thus making this a far, far cry from Shelob in "The Return of the King" or that jump-scare early on in the first "Dune" movie. Yet even if they only exist in ones and zeroes, the nasty little critters are still chiefly responsible for, well, all the superpowered action taking place in the movie.

The opening scene immediately sets the stage for us, explaining how rare spiders in the Amazon jungle are apparently the key to unlocking a whole host of health benefits and scientific advancements. Too bad a bite from these buggers also happens to come with a certain side effect: the ability to see the future, more or less. It's made abundantly clear that the villainous Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) possesses this power (along with the capacity to walk on ceilings and walls), but things are much less clear when it comes to Dakota Johnson's Cassandra Webb. Again and again, the exasperated superhero-in-the-making has to explain to her temporary wards Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor), and Aña Corazón (Isabela Merced) that it's not quite as simple as knowing what's going to happen at all times. And that's not even going into the baffling new skill she unlocks by the end of the film.

What follows is our best attempt to explain just what the heck is happening here.